Luka Doncic Fed Up With LeBron James, Austin Reaves Question, Issues Message to Locker Room

Luka Doncic did not hide his frustration. Even after another strong performance and a third straight win, the Los Angeles Lakers star faced the same question again. Reporters wanted to know what had changed when Doncic shared the floor with LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

The reaction made it clear he had heard it enough. The question arrived after the Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, extending a three-game winning streak since the All-Star break. During that stretch, the trio of Doncic, James and Reaves finally shared consistent minutes together.

That context framed the response. “I think just what everybody sees. We obviously won three in a row playing together since [the] All-Star break,” Doncic, who recorded 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the win, said postgame. “Everybody, obviously, the chemistry is gonna keep building, every day, every game we play.”

The frustration became even clearer when the question resurfaced again moments later. “You guys going to ask me this question every night? Every night. But you know, I think just what everybody sees you… pic.twitter.com/cXoauLDIg6”

For Doncic, the message was simple. The chemistry debate would not be answered in press conferences. It would be answered on the court.

Injuries And Questions Shaped The Lakers Season

The constant questions did not appear without reason. Since the midseason trade that brought Doncic to Los Angeles in 2025, analysts have wondered whether the Lakers’ three-star lineup could function smoothly. The discussion usually centers on how the ball-dominant guard fits next to James and how Reaves maintains his role in the backcourt.

Those questions only grew louder earlier this season. Injuries repeatedly kept the trio from building rhythm together. Doncic missed time with a hamstring injury before the All-Star break. Meanwhile, James and Reaves dealt with their own nagging issues.

Because of that, the Lakers rarely had a consistent stretch with all three players on the floor. As a result, every stretch of games together has been closely scrutinized.

However, the recent results have shifted the conversation. Since the All-Star break, Los Angeles has won three straight games against the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans. During that run, the Lakers’ star trio has been healthy and sharing the floor.

That development has coincided with Doncic’s continued dominance. The guard currently leads the NBA in scoring with 32.4 points per game. At the same time, the Lakers hope the recent stretch provides the continuity they have lacked for most of the season.

That momentum could not have arrived at a better moment. Los Angeles sits at 37-24 and currently holds the sixth seed in the Western Conference standings. However, the margin remains thin. The Lakers are only two games ahead of the seventh-seeded Phoenix Suns and two games behind the fifth-place Denver Nuggets.

In other words, every game matters.

Despite the outside noise, Doncic’s mindset remains steady. The Slovenian star has experienced similar situations earlier in his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Building chemistry between star players takes time, particularly when injuries interrupt the process.

That experience shapes how he views the Lakers’ current stretch. “Could be perfect timing or not,” Doncic said of LA’s three consecutive victories. “Just gotta approach these games with the same mentality. Obviously, everyone on that team has great players, they are winning games. We need to go game by game, first of all, and then just try to win all these games.”

That approach now defines the final stretch of the regular season.

The Lakers are firmly in the playoff picture but remain close enough to the play-in line that every result carries weight. Because of that, the locker room message has become straightforward.

Ignore the questions. Keep winning games. If the Lakers continue building momentum with their three stars healthy, the answers about chemistry may finally take care of themselves.