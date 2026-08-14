Luka Doncic Finds Huge Relief as Ex-Fiancee’s Attorney Withdraws Child Support Case

Luka Doncic’s personal life has taken another unexpected turn, and this time, the Lakers star has walked away from a major legal headache in California. What began as a child support case in Los Angeles has now come to an end after months of back-and-forth between the two sides.

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The latest twist came Friday, when Doncic’s ex-fiancée Anamaria Goltes’ attorney moved to withdraw the California petition. The decision led to a tense exchange in court with Doncic’s attorney Laura Wasser, who had argued from the start that the case never belonged in California in the first place.

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For Doncic, the result was a major break. The Los Angeles County Superior Court dismissed Goltes’ child support petition without prejudice, officially closing the California case. However, the wider dispute over child support and custody is far from over, with the legal fight now centered in Slovenia.

Luka Doncic’s California Child Support Case Takes an Unexpected Turn

Goltes first filed the California child support petition on March 9, seeking support for the former couple’s two daughters, Gabriela and Olivia. She did not ask the California court to decide custody or visitation, but sought child support under California’s guidelines.

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Doncic’s side pushed back almost immediately. On March 20, his attorney Laura Wasser filed a Motion to Quash and Dismiss, arguing that California was not the proper place to handle the dispute because the children were living in Slovenia. Wasser also pointed to the family proceedings already underway there.

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Her filing made the Lakers star’s position clear, arguing that the California case was an attempt to take advantage of the state’s child support rules.

“California Petition is a clear attempt to forum shop and avail herself of the generous amounts of child support for which California is well-known.”

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Wasser also argued that “Slovenia is the appropriate forum for adjudication of this dispute.”

That argument eventually became central to the California case. The hearing that was originally set for May was pushed back to August 14, and by then, Goltes’ own legal team had changed course.

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On August 3, Goltes filed a request to withdraw the California petition. In a declaration attached to the filing, she explained why.

“I am withdrawing my Petition for Child Support with the specific intention of resolving this matter amicably and by a mutual agreement which is in the best interests of our children.”

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The filing did not immediately end the case, though. Court clerks rejected the first withdrawal submission over procedural issues, including the lack of a required responsive signature after Doncic’s side had already filed its motion.

That set the stage for Friday’s hearing.

Laura Wasser Wasn’t Letting the Moment Pass

The August 14 hearing was held remotely, with Wasser representing Doncic and Evan C. Itzkowitz representing Goltes. Once the withdrawal came up, Wasser made it clear that this was exactly what her side had been asking for.

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“I believe that was in our paperwork, your honor, that this never should have been filed in the first place…”

Wasser then pressed Itzkowitz on whether he was confirming that the entire action was being withdrawn. The exchange highlighted just how quickly the case had changed from a fight over jurisdiction to a request to close the case.

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Itzkowitz explained that the first withdrawal paperwork had been rejected by the clerk’s office and that corrected paperwork had been submitted after a recommendation from the clerk. Once the paperwork was properly before the court, the judge dismissed the California petition.

The dismissal was without prejudice, which is an important detail. It means the court closed the California case without making a final ruling on the underlying child support dispute. Goltes can potentially file again if the legal requirements for California jurisdiction are met.

So while Doncic has escaped the immediate California proceeding, the ruling does not mean a court has decided that he owes no child support.

The Bigger Fight Has Now Shifted to Slovenia

The timing of Goltes’ California withdrawal is especially interesting because another legal battle was already developing in Slovenia.

On August 6, TMZ Sports reported that Goltes had made a $50 million demand in Slovenia. The reported figure includes $40 million for Goltes personally and another $10 million intended for a trust for the couple’s two daughters. She also reportedly wants Doncic’s physical parenting time reduced from two days per week to one.

The $50 million figure is a demand made as part of the ongoing Slovenian dispute. It is not a court-ordered payment or an established debt. The proceedings in Ljubljana remain active.

That means the California dismissal is not the end of the legal fight. It is more of a change in where that fight is taking place.

The dispute had already moved toward Slovenia months earlier. In February, Doncic filed an interim application there seeking enforceable parental contact. The issue has largely centered on where his daughters should live and how much time he should have with them while he plays in the NBA.

That part of the story also helps explain why Doncic’s side fought so hard against the California case.

Luka Doncic Has Made His Priorities Clear

The legal dispute comes only months after Doncic confirmed that his engagement to Goltes had ended.

The couple first met as children and began dating in 2016 while Doncic was playing for Real Madrid. They became engaged at Lake Bled in July 2023 and welcomed their first daughter, Gabriela, later that year. Their second daughter, Olivia, was born in December 2025.

In March, Doncic publicly addressed the breakup and explained how the situation had affected his family.

“I love my daughters more than anything, and I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn’t been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement. Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can.”

Doncic had also signed a three-year, $165 million extension with the Lakers in August 2025, giving the financial side of the dispute added weight. His deal averages $55 million per season, which was also relevant to the California child support filing.

For now, though, one part of the fight is over. Goltes’ attorney has withdrawn the California child support case, and a judge has formally closed it.

The relief for Doncic is real, but it is limited. California is no longer the immediate battleground, yet the larger dispute over money, custody and time with his daughters continues in Slovenia. The Lakers star has cleared one legal hurdle, but the bigger fight is still waiting for him on the other side of the Atlantic.