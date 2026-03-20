Luka Doncic Forces 3 NBA Legends to Reconsider Choices After 60-Point Night vs Miami

Not just teammates or coaches, but the entire Kaseya Center chanted ‘MVP’ as Luka Doncic improved his team’s winning streak to 8. In the second game of a back-to-back, the Lakers were trailing by 13 in the first quarter. His 60 points were enough to shut down his critics.

The Lakers Nation is always critical of their players. But they keep the receipts to protect them as well. One recent instance was from a netizen, as former players Kendrick Perkins, Lou Williams, and DeMarcus Cousins, who had no choice but to reconsider their previous opinion about the Slovenian. In the past two days, the three legends were very vocal about not selecting Luka Doncic in their first NBA team.

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Even though he is the top scorer in the league, his snub caught people off guard. The Slovenian did what he is known for, scoring more. After 40 points against the Rockets, he dropped 60 against the Heat. 2 games, 24 hours, and 100 points. That’s all Luka Doncic needed to make three NBA legends change their tune. Lou Williams was the first one with a short message, “😂😂😂 I was wrong.”

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Imago Nov 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Dončić (77) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Soon, the tweets from Perkins and Cousins followed. The Celtics legend was a minute quicker with his message and was surprised that the Lakers were able to perform despite reaching Miami early in the morning. “The Lakers got into Miami at 4 this morning and Luka decides to drop a 60 piece all Flats???? Imma have to drop somebody but he’s definitely got me rethinking who’s going to be my 5 players for First Team All NBA. God Bless America”.

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Even Boogie admitted he was wrong. “Yea I was wrong asf!! Luca 1st team without a doubt and also time to have some real convo about MVP this season cause sheeeessshh!! This version of the lakers is a scary team come playoffs!” Luka Doncic is comfortably averaging 41 over the last 15 days. In fact, for March, he is the fourth-best Lakers player with a defensive rating of 109.4.

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Playing on both ends of the floor has truly unlocked a new level, as the Lakers are building momentum towards the postseason.

Luka Doncic on MVP chants inside the Heat arena

Earning the respect of the opposition fans is not an easy feat. But Luka dropped 39 of his 60 points in the second half. Doncic made 18 of his 30 shots and even had five steals for a complete performance. Naturally, the Kaseya center arose for the Slovenian.

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“It was pretty impressive. You know, especially away game in Miami, you know, you hear the whole crowd chanting MVP. It was, you know, what I think every player wants to hear. So, you know, I got little goosebumps. So, it was pretty special,” Doncic told reporters after the game.

He has scored 30 or more in his last eight games. The Lakers haven’t lost. They are now third in the West and hold the tiebreaker advantage over the Nuggets and the Rockets. So he is firing on all cylinders to improve his team’s chances for the playoffs. In doing so, the critics are also switching up and are convinced that Luka should be in the MVP and First Team NBA conversation.