Luka Doncic Gets MVP Love From Celtics Champ With a Brutal Reality Check

Put Luka Doncic on any team, and he possesses the ability to change its offense overnight. Doncic can also dissect any defense. This year hasn’t been any different. He is running the Los Angeles Lakers’ attack just the way everybody expected him to. However, his defense has been a significant concern for all the teams that he has been on. So, does that really make him the best player in the NBA? Paul Pierce is not ready to give the Lakers star that status yet.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t think that you can be the best player in the league without playing the opposite ends of the ball on both sides,” Pierce said on No Fouls Given and Playmaker. “Like, yeah, you’ll win an MVP, but I don’t think you’ll be considered the best player in the league. Like, Luka will win an MVP one day, but there’s not any point have we said Luka was the best player in the league.”

Although Doncic may compensate for his defensive shortcomings with more points and assists, the Boston Celtics legend has read between the lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current best players in the league, such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, have demonstrated their ability to impact both ends of the court. The sheer ability to take a game by the scruff of the neck and manage the most difficult defensive assignment defines a leader.

However, Doncic, since his first year in the NBA, has been a defensive liability. Teams often target his lack of lateral quickness and go at him to score on any given night. He can’t be the best in the game if he cannot guard even the second-best opposition attacker. The most recent example being LaMelo Ball, who looked like a bona fide superstar after scoring 30 points. The Charlotte Hornets carried out an offensive onslaught.

“I mean, currently, right now, we think he’s probably like the fourth or fifth best player, but not the best,” Pierce continued. “So it factors a lot because if we started to see Luka rev it up on the defensive end, like right now, we’d probably be talking about him being the best player in the league. Because, I mean, that’s the only thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a 3-point basket in the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Historically, there hasn’t always been a clear correlation between winning the MVP and being considered the league’s best player. When James Harden won the honor in 2018, several media outlets didn’t even rank him among the top three players entering the following season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Like, James Harden won MVP, was in top five, finishing the MVP voting, but I don’t know if there’s any point where we said James is the absolute best player in the league,” Pierce added. “You know what I’m saying? So you can win an MVP, but like it factors in a lot to being the guy, the elite, the best player.”

Even Nikola Jokic had faced criticism for being a defensive liability, but he has worked on improving his game IQ and has become a solid defender. Being the best attacker and a defensive liability doesn’t sustain a team, and Doncic needs to understand that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic has to elevate his defense for the Lakers to contend

Their loss to the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day provided a clear picture of their defensive struggles. They toyed with the Lakers’ offense while shooting over 53% from the field. On at least three occasions in the game, the Rockets scored solely because of Doncic’s defensive lapses.

One reason the Lakers are not being considered a title contender is the defensive production from their starting lineup.

With LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Doncic on the court, the Lakers have a terrible defensive rating of 122.34. Their net rating is -9.03. And when the Slovenian star is without Reaves and James, the defensive rating is even worse at 124.73.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite JJ Redick’s clear messaging, the Lakers have collapsed on defensive assignments time and again. They are third from the bottom this season, allowing opponents to shoot 48.8% from the field. They are joint 20th, turning the ball over more than 15 times a game.

After a blowout loss against the Hornets, Marcus Smart indirectly nudged Doncic for not giving his 100% on defense. Bear in mind that he scored 39 points, but his team still lost.

Redick also admitted that the team “didn’t do a good job” of containing the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the postseason arrives, defense takes precedence over offense. Doncic can score and lead his team; however, to have a fair chance against a loaded West, the unit needs to play cohesively, especially in the second half of games. Otherwise, it is going to be one of those fatal flaws they succumb to again this season.