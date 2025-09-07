Luka Doncic Gets Unexpected Response From LeBron James After Surpassing Michael Jordan

Luka Doncic is rewriting the EuroBasket record books in ways few imagined possible. With each game, he’s not only carrying Slovenia on his shoulders but setting benchmarks that make goes toe to toe with legends like Michael Jordan. Averaging a jaw-dropping 34.0 points per game and contributing across rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks, Luka Doncic’s dominance at EuroBasket 2025 is the kind of performance that sparks debates, admiration, and, surprisingly, support from one of basketball’s biggest icons: LeBron James.

From the moment EuroBasket 2025 tipped off across Cyprus, Finland, Latvia, and Poland, Luka Doncic’s name was on everyone’s lips. Slovenia’s group-stage run was flawless, finishing 3-0 in Group D with victories over Belgium, Israel, and Poland. By the time they reached the Round of 16, Luka Doncic was averaging 34.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, numbers that not only lead the tournament but redefine what it means to shoulder a team.

His scoring alone is eye-popping. Luka Doncic is responsible for 36.89% of his team’s points, the highest percentage in EuroBasket history and more than Michael Jordan ever achieved in any NBA season. Only Wilt Chamberlain, with two seasons of dominance, tops that metric. But it’s not just about scoring; Luka Doncic leads Slovenia in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. He’s a one-man wrecking crew, and fans on social media are calling it a “historical carry job.”

Against Italy in the Round of 16, Luka Doncic dropped 42 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and left opponents scrambling with his court vision. He even scored 22 points in the first quarter alone, setting a tone for the rest of the match and helping Slovenia advance to the quarterfinals against Germany.

What makes Luka Doncic’s run even more special is how it’s catching the attention of fellow superstars. Amidst the hype and viral clips, one reaction stood out: LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers legend, known for mentoring younger players, shared an Instagram story reposting the official EuroBasket account’s post that read, “Luka Dominates at EuroBasket.” It was a subtle gesture, but a powerful endorsement.

For fans aware of the narrative, this is more than social media decorum. LeBron James has been a source of inspiration for Luka Doncic, especially after the criticism Luka faced following his NBA Finals disqualification in 2025. Luka, after fouling out in a crucial game and missing MVP contention due to injury and suspension, transformed himself. Inspired by LeBron’s discipline and longevity, Luka Doncic lost over 30 pounds, revamped his conditioning, and stepped onto the EuroBasket stage with renewed focus.

The “Luka Magic” that fans adore isn’t just about his skill; it’s about resilience, discipline, and relentless effort. That transformation has been evident in his improved defense, where Luka Doncic now averages 3.2 steals per game, and in his ability to dominate without wearing down.

From Disqualification to Dominance

The 2025 NBA playoffs saw Luka Doncic face intense scrutiny. Under the watchful eye of LeBron James, and with advice from Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick, Luka Doncic embraced a “locked-in” mindset. He focused on conditioning, defense, and efficiency, resulting in performances that not only silenced critics but re-established him as one of the game’s fiercest competitors.

His latest stats tell the full story. Luka Doncic leads the tournament in points and steals while ranking second in efficiency with a 34.0 Player Impact Rating. He’s drawn 83 free throws, far ahead of rivals like Lauri Markkanen and Deni Avdija, forcing opponents into tough situations.

His name is being mentioned alongside EuroBasket greats like Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, and Dražen Petrović. With 515 career EuroBasket points, Luka Doncic is on track to become one of the all-time top scorers.

Luka Doncic’s EuroBasket performance isn’t just about points, rebounds, or records; it’s about legacy. For a player often compared to legends, this tournament offers a chance to craft his own story: one of perseverance, leadership, and clutch play under pressure.

His relationship with LeBron James adds another layer to that narrative. By recognizing Luka’s brilliance publicly, LeBron is not just applauding great play; he’s endorsing Luka’s rise as a generational talent. This gesture also hints at the Lakers’ strategy of building a team culture centered on discipline and endurance.

At 26, Luka Doncic is already being viewed as a cornerstone of basketball’s next era. Slovenia’s bid for their second EuroBasket title is powered by him, and the way he’s dominating every statistical category is turning skeptics into believers.

As Slovenia prepares for their quarterfinal clash against Germany, the pressure and excitement continues to build. Luka Doncic’s star power has lifted his team, brought international fans together, and earned him praise from veterans like LeBron James.

But the bigger question looms: Can Luka Doncic sustain this brilliance and eventually lead Slovenia to another EuroBasket title? And more importantly, will his transformation redefine how modern basketball players approach conditioning and resilience?

