Luka Doncic Gives Clear Instruction About LeBron James’ Retirement to Rob Pelinka Amid LA Exit Rumors

When the 2025 offseason kicked off a bit earlier than expected for the Lakers, rumors began. Some tales, some theories, and some random arrows flying over everyone’s head. The theme or the base was the same: What is LeBron James going to do? The man who has dominated the league for two decades wants more rings, isn’t that obvious? But as many analysts stated, the current roster of LA isn’t ready for the win. However, maybe, just maybe, it’s time to put those rumors to rest. Because Luka Doncic has news.

Rob Pelinka is filling the gaping void in his roster. One center, Deandre Ayton, secure and sealed. The Lakers’ front office has bagged Marcus Smart. And maybe, they could chase Nikola Vucevic. So, you could say that Pelinka’s promise of help for LeBron wasn’t a lie after all.

But do you know what’s most intriguing and hopeful right now? “Luka Doncic wants LeBron James to retire from the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers,” per Dallas Hoops Journal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Luka Doncic wants the King to stay on his throne—right there in Los Angeles. Even as the Lakers nudge toward building around their 26-year-old superstar, Doncic is busy playing peacemaker behind the scenes. He wants LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, to finish his saga in purple and gold. It’s personal. It’s passionate. And it’s far from passive.

After LeBron opted into the final year of his contract, Rich Paul’s subtle comments stirred up a media frenzy. Reports claimed LeBron felt “disrespected” by the Lakers’ pivot toward Luka. But don’t expect fireworks just yet. No trades or buyouts. No drama from either camp. Instead, Luka is out here pouring water on every spark. He grew up idolizing LeBron. At 40, LeBron still feels like Luka’s ideal floor partner.

Thus, it looks like Rich Paul wasn’t bluffing when he later claimed that LeBron hasn’t asked for a trade. And that he’s going to respect the $52.6 million players’ option this season. Retirement could come in the next season, but for now, the 2025-26 season will have the Akron Hammer in purple and gold. Meanwhile, this Luka Doncic 2.0 has the NBA world in a chokehold. Yes, the kind of loyalty he brought to the Dallas Mavericks, he’s keeping the same spirit alive for LA.

A transformed Luka Doncic is ready to fire up the floor with LeBron James

‘Skinny Luka’ is here, and every NBA franchise should feel chills down their spines. And no, this isn’t the store-bought, lab-cooked Ozempic glow up. This is simply personal sacrifices, diet, and exercise. During his appearance on NBC’s The Today Show, Craig Melvin didn’t shy away from the awkward ask—“So it was just diet and exercise, that’s it? No Ozempic, none of those shots or anything?” Doncic, cool as ever, shut it down with a single word: “No.”

Now, after logging 23 games side by side last season, Doncic and James gave the Lakers a strong 15–8 record. Both stars lit up the stat sheet during that stretch, each delivering standout performances that turned heads across the league. Doncic threw down 27.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. James answered with 23.7 points, 7.8 boards, and 6.7 assists. The Timberwolves bounced the Lakers in five games, despite Los Angeles entering the playoffs as the No. 3 seed with home-court advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Doncic, now 26, flipped straight into offseason mode. After Dorian Finney-Smith headed to Houston, he helped pull Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart into the Lakers mix. Austin Reaves tagged in, landing Jake LaRavia. Los Angeles is expected to sign Doncic to a four-year extension worth over $240 million this weekend. With career averages of 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists, he ranks third all-time in scoring average, only behind Jordan and Chamberlain.

The King stays, the Kid evolves, and Los Angeles is suddenly louder than ever. Doncic is lean, lethal, and locked in for four more years. LeBron James is still rocking purple, chasing greatness with his favorite floor partner. From Ayton to Smart, the Lakers are loading up. So buckle up, because this duo might just flip the script on the entire 2025-26 season.