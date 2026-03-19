Luka Doncic Gives Flowers to LeBron James After Surpassing Kobe Bryant vs Rockets

On a night where the NBA’s record books required a complete rewrite, Luka Doncic put one accomplishment over his own. As he led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 124-116 victory over the Houston Rockets, extending the team’s winning streak to seven games, Doncic was in awe of LeBron James‘ heroics. The victory was punctuated by a historic milestone for the Lakers as well. Doncic officially surpassed the franchise legend, Kobe Bryant, proving his superstar consistency.

In a rematch with the Rockets, Luka Doncic finished with 40 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds, while shooting 7-of-17 from beyond the arc. With that stat line, he broke the record previously held by Bryant for the most games in the Lakers franchise history with at least 40 points, 10 assists, and 5 three-pointers.

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Despite his own statistical masterpiece, Doncic spent his post-game press conference deferring the spotlight to his 41-year-old teammate. “I mean, it’s pretty, pretty awesome to see him every day, just experience greatness,” Doncic told reporters. “I said today that he was a player of the game.”

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Imago Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) celebrate with teammates after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

James turned in a nearly perfect performance, shooting a staggering 13-of-14 (93%) from the field to finish with 30 points and five rebounds. The efficiency mark tied his career high for a single game, a feat he hasn’t reached since 2013.

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Despite his 40 points, Doncic solely credited James for tonight’s win in two critical moments.

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Luka Doncic credits the back-to-back win to LeBron James

The Lakers bested the Rockets in dramatic fashion. Before LeBron James took another hit to his elbow tonight, he gave the Lakers a huge surge. Doncic highlighted his veteran composure during a critical fourth-quarter run that gave the Lakers the lead for good.

“I think another moment is when he and AR [Austin Reaves] started the fourth quarter. We were down three, and we just got, like, a 9-0 run. They did an amazing job. So, that was key of the games, those two moments.”

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The other moment was when he found James for a thunderous alley-oop dunk with 90 seconds remaining to ice the game. This feat comes just days after Doncic surpassed both Kobe Bryant and Jerry West for the most 35-point games in a single season in franchise history. He provided volume on the scoreboard while James facilitated the offense. Beyond his shooting efficiency, James also became the 23rd player in NBA history to reach 12,000 career rebounds.

Seeing the performance his veteran teammate put on tonight left head coach JJ Redick overwhelmed, even after James missed the shot. “The one shot he missed, he was trying to foul bait. I mean, that’s the biggest thing… look, he was awesome tonight.”

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As the Lakers orchestrate a surge, it appears the chemistry Redick has been looking for between James, Doncic, and Reaves has reached a seasonal peak. As the postseason approaches, the Lakers’ three-headed monster signals a locker room that is as unified as it is historic.