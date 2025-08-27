Luka Doncic Gives JJ Redick Massive Boost After Emotional Confession on Jeanie Buss & Co

“Championship. That is our goal. That should always be the goal. Our goal is championships,” said Luka Doncic when highlighting his expectations for the Lakers’ 2025-26 season run. After the first-round elimination from the playoffs earlier this year, the Slovenian personally worked hard during the off-season to improve himself. He reportedly lost around 10 to 12 kilograms (22 to 26 pounds) over the last few months. The ongoing EuroBasket 2025 series was the first test for the Slovenian to show his improvement on the court. Fortunately, his personal remarks about his performance might provide some relief to JJ Redick.

Luka Doncic discussed his physical change during a recent official press conference. In regard to comparing how he feels now vs before, the Lakers star admitted that “Honestly, nothing different. Just probably less tired, a little bit quicker. Nothing specific. At the end of the day, I want to win games and help my team achieve more.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

These remarks came right as Slovenia is set to tip off its Group D campaign, on August 28, against Poland. Recent reports revealed that Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka, and team president/former majority owner Jeanie Buss personally made the trip to Europe to see Luka Doncic in action. Doncic was personally touched by this gesture, and he admitted that “I mean, it means a lot. It’s a long flight. I think it’s like 11-12 hours, so it means a lot, you know, for them just to be here to support me. We had a good lunch today, so it was great to see them”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story..