Luka Doncic Gives Rob Pelinka a Point of Concern That He Has Never Seen From Any Lakers Star

It’s not even September yet, and the Lakers Nation is already worried about injuries. It all started when Luka Doncic went down after colliding with his own teammate during a preparation game for the EuroBasket 2025 against Latvia. Although the injury wasn’t serious, the fear of losing the star man was real. However, an Insider has revealed that this anxiety during the offseason is something L.A. will have to get used to in the Doncic era. But why?

If you’ve been following the Slovenian superstar since his Dallas days, you might be aware of how serious Luka Doncic is when it comes to repping his native country. The 26-year-old never misses an opportunity to play for Slovenia, let alone the EuroBasket. Keeping Doncic’s incredible passion for his nation in mind, ESPN L.A.’s Lakers talk host Andy Kamenetzky had a warning for fans.

He suggested that almost every offseason, they’ll have to face the threat of Doncic’s potential getting injured while playing for Slovenia, because he’s not going to stop repping his country. “This is the first of many potential scares that could take place during EuroBasket, and it is a reminder of what Lakers fans are going to have to get used to during the Luka era, or the Lakers, because we are not used to a superstar Laker playing for his country non NBA basketball as often as Luka will,” Kamenetzky said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The ESPN L.A. host claimed that what happened against Latvia on Saturday was just the start– there will be further scares when Doncic plays for Slovenia. At the same time, Kamenetzky also highlighted why the situation was very different from other Purple & Gold superstars representing their countries, such as Kobe Bryant or LeBron James. “Like, we are used to Kobe, LeBron, Anthony Davis, playing Olympic basketball, but that’s once every four years. Just for that one summer.” He added.

AD

via Imago Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a play during the third quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Doncic will not only suit up for Slovenia at the Olympics (he did back in 2024), but he’ll also play several other competitions, such as the FIBA World Cup and the EuroBasket. The sheer quantity of games that are supposed to be played by the guard is what makes his situation so unique and concerning for Rob Pelinka. Of course, Doncic isn’t the first superstar to wear the Lakers uniform; players like Pau Gasol have also played for their nations.

However, the Spaniard, despite being important player for the Lakers, was not as integral as Luka is to the current L.A. side. And if you’re thinking that the five-time All-NBA guard will stop repping his nation anytime soon, his teammates’ recent remarks about what playing for Slovenia means to Luka Doncic should give you an idea.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Klemen Prepelic reveals Doncic’s true feelings about the Slovenian national team

Despite the rigors of the 82-game NBA schedule plus the playoffs, the Lakers star didn’t rest and is back in action with Slovenia for the EuroBasket 2025. But why? Just like many other players, Doncic could’ve had a relaxing summer, but he didn’t. To understand the 26-year-old’s decision, you’ll have to understand how strongly he feels for his nation.

via Imago August 17, 2022, Ljubjlana, Slovenia: Luka Doncic 77 of Slovenia reacts during the International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft basketball between Slovenia and Serbia at Arena Stozice. Copyright: xMilosxVujinovicx

Luka’s teammate and Slovenian International, Klemen Prepelic, explained how important suiting up for the national team is for the guard. “A lot. I mean, just the fact that last year he played the NBA finals, he lost. He was like a mummy.” Prepelic narrated. “And he come next day to national team. This is. Next day. This is unbelievable, I mean, I believe also in this great chemistry. The group of guys makes him feel good to come to joke, to have a good time.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Prepelic explained that apart from representing his nation, the time with the national team is a breather for Doncic. Which is not surprising given that the guard is under the spotlight all the time in the NBA. Most importantly, he loves to play for his country and help basketball grow there. So, it’s safe to assume that Doncic is not stopping from doing that (he shouldn’t in our opinion) anytime soon, as he gears up for the EuroBasket 2025.