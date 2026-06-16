Luka Doncic Heads Back to Spain as Jordan Brand Tour Begins With Emotional Journey

Luka Doncic spent several years with his hometown’s basketball team, starting in Union Olimpija’s youth ranks. But at 13, he decided to leave home. Real Madrid Baloncesto offered him a five-year contract, and he accepted without hesitation. He didn’t know a single word of Spanish, but that didn’t stop him. At 16, Luka stepped onto the court as Madrid’s youngest-ever debutant. From there, his story was that of sheer dominance.

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The Spanish capital knew him as El Niño Maravilla, the Wonderboy. The EuroLeague’s youngest MVP, Doncic, won seven titles and became the best player in Europe, all before turning 20. While he remains in the history books as an offensive wizard, Luka now resides in Los Angeles. Yet, every summer, ritualistically, he goes back to Madrid, where it all began for him. And this summer is no different.

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Luka is once again heading to Spain, only this time it will not be for injection treatment for his hamstring injury. The 27-year-old Lakers guard will be in Madrid on June 16 to celebrate the power of basketball to connect communities, inspire the next generation, and carry the game forward.

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And that’s precisely why Madrid continues to occupy a unique place in his calendar. Long after becoming an NBA superstar, Doncic has repeatedly returned to the city that transformed a gifted Slovenian teenager into a global basketball phenomenon.

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In 2023, he returned to face Real Madrid with the Dallas Mavericks and was welcomed back as a club legend, receiving a standing ovation from the fans who watched him grow up.

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This summer’s visit follows that same pattern. Madrid is not merely another stop for Doncic; it is the place where his basketball identity was built.

The trip is part of Jordan Brand’s wider effort to strengthen its connection with the next generation of international players through grassroots events, community engagement, and athlete-led experiences.

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Few athletes fit that mission better than Doncic. He is Jordan Brand’s first European-born signature athlete and one of its most influential ambassadors outside North America.

Meanwhile, Doncic will go throughout Madrid, connect with fans and rising athletes through special store appearances, youth camps, and featured events at The One tournament.

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For Jordan Brand, it serves as a showcase for basketball culture. For Doncic, it is an opportunity to reconnect with the kind of young players he once resembled when he arrived in Madrid as an ambitious teenager chasing a dream.

Now, Luka Doncic holds the tour close to his heart. Especially because of how Real Madrid Baloncesto shaped him early in his career.

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“Real Madrid has given me everything. It’s thanks to Real Madrid that I’m playing in the NBA. I learned it all here. I’m a true madrileño,” he said back in 2023. “I came here not speaking any Spanish, but it was a crucial step in my life. I spent 7 years here, and I learned so much.”

Well, speaking of his tour with Jordan Brand, Madrid isn’t Luka’s only stop in Europe.

Luka Doncic has two more European cities to visit this summer

The Slovenian superstar will land in his hometown, Ljubljana, on June 20, then head towards Belgrade on June 21. Both cities are a part of his campaign with Jordan Brand.

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Taken together, the three-city route tells the story of Doncic’s basketball life. Madrid represents where he became a professional. Ljubljana represents where his journey began and where he remains a national icon.

Belgrade, meanwhile, places him in one of Europe’s most passionate basketball markets, a city synonymous with the region’s deep basketball culture.

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Rather than a random promotional tour, Jordan Brand has effectively mapped Doncic’s basketball legacy across Europe.

“It’s a real honor to be part of the Jordan family, especially at such an exciting time for them and for me. I’m looking forward to working with the team and hopefully making my own mark on the future of the brand,” Doncic said back then.

Shams Charania reported that Doncic was closing in on a multi-year deal with Jordan Brand in 2019. Seven years later, he stands as one of the company’s most important international faces, with a signature shoe line and a partnership extension running through 2029.

Before joining Jordan Brand, he played under a 2-year deal with The Swoosh while at Real Madrid. That agreement carried into his rookie NBA season before expiring ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Well, Luka Doncic is going back to his second home this summer. And who knows what new opportunities and possibilities it will bring for him?