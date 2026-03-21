Luka Doncic Highlights Anamaria Goltes’ Mistake, Asks LA County to Dismiss Child Support Request

Luka Doncic is playing defense in a Los Angeles court, filing to block his ex’s child support request by claiming she’s playing in the wrong jurisdiction. His record-breaking 60-point game against Miami yesterday was wiped out from social media memory after the recent developments. Shortly after Anamaria Goltes relocated to Slovenia in May 2025 with their older daughter Gabriela (while pregnant with their second daughter, Olivia)—and has remained there since—Luka Doncic officially moved to dismiss the child support and attorney’s fees request she filed.

He is citing a significant jurisdictional error, arguing that California courts lack authority over the matter. In legal documents filed Friday in Los Angeles County and obtained by TMZ Sports, Doncic’s celebrity attorney, Laura Wasser, argues that California courts have no authority over the matter. Wasser stated that, as neither the parents nor their two minor children are legal residents of the state, Goltes is fighting a custody battle in the wrong country.

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The core of Doncic’s argument rests on the family’s current living situation. According to the filing, the 27-year-old Los Angeles Lakers superstar is not a registered California resident. Moreover, Goltes moved back to the couple’s native Slovenia in May 2023.

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Most importantly, the couple’s two daughters, two-year-old Gabriela and four-month-old Olivia, reside full-time in Slovenia. Gabriela has apparently not lived in LA longer than a few months after Doncic’s infamous February 2, 2025 trade from Dallas.

Doncic’s camp alleges that Goltes is attempting to “forum shop,” a legal term for filing in a specific jurisdiction to take advantage of more favorable laws. In this case, California’s famously generous child support guidelines.

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The Lakers guard with back-to-back franchise records this week is currently playing under a three-year, $165 million contract. He maintains that he already covers all of his daughters’ expenses.

Doncic further revealed that he had already initiated legal proceedings in Slovenia regarding custody and support back in February, weeks before Goltes filed her petition in Los Angeles. He is now asking the court to dismiss the California filing as “procedurally defective and legally improper,” as per TMZ.

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Luka Doncic’s ready to take the custody battle to Slovenia

The dual filings mark a new twist in what’s shaping up to be a legal tug-of-war. Luka Doncic and Anamaria had been together since their teenage years in Slovenia before Doncic’s rise to NBA superstardom. After the trade, Goltes went back to their home country to spend the duration of her pregnancy there. Doncic even took time off from the Lakers’ season to travel to Slovenia for the birth of their second daughter in December 2025.

Around February, signs of a breakup appeared on social media. It was confirmed when they began a contentious custody battle for Gabriela and Oliva.

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The primary catalyst for the end of their engagement appears to be the geographical divide. According to reports, Doncic had spent months attempting to persuade Goltes to relocate permanently to Los Angeles with the children to keep the family unit together during the NBA season. Her refusal to leave Slovenia eventually led to their breakup.

In a previously shared statement to ESPN regarding the separation, Doncic emphasized his commitment to his children’s well-being over the legal noise. “Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness, and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can,” he stated.

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He was “devastated” when she wouldn’t let Gabriela return to California after his December 2025 visit. He described ending the engagement as a “tough decision” because having the kids with him in the U.S. hasn’t been possible.

The courts in California are no strangers to high-stakes celebrity breakups, as the state often calculates support based on a percentage of the high-earner’s actual income rather than a capped amount. However, the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act (UCCJEA) provides that if the children have established “habitual residence” in another country for more than 6 consecutive months, California courts rarely assert jurisdiction under the UCCJEA.

As the Lakers push toward the 2026 postseason, Doncic seems to have shifted his stance from wanting his kids in the US. He’s now ready to fight this battle in Slovenia instead.

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Regardless, he remains focused on his on-court performance despite the off-court distractions. The court’s decision on the dismissal is still awaited as he leads the Lakers to a deep run.