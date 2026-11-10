Luka Doncic’s Historic Streak Comes to End as Lakers Defeat Hawks in Dramatic Win Amid Austin Reaves’ Absence 

Over the last few games, Luka Doncic was busy making his mark in the history books. Last night, he missed an extension of that feat by just eight points. The Lakers superstar entered the contest chasing a place alongside James Harden, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, Elgin Baylor, and Wilt Chamberlain, with a chance to become one of the few players in NBA history to record five consecutive 40-point games.

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He fell short, but the Lakers still found a way to secure the win despite Austin Reaves’ absence and a late Atlanta rally.

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Luka Doncic had to settle for 32 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists, bringing his run of 40-point performances to an end at four games. The Slovenian returned after missing the previous game against Detroit with lower-back tightness, and his scoring was not the only way he influenced the contest.

He recorded eight assists in the first half, helping the Lakers establish control with a 68-57 lead before Atlanta mounted its comeback.

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Austin Reaves, who had erupted for a season-high 43 points against the Pistons when Doncic was absent, was unavailable because of an illness. With Quentin Grimes also sidelined, the Lakers needed another guard to shoulder the playmaking responsibility.

Collin Sexton stepped into that role.

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He delivered 18 points and six assists off the bench, repeatedly attacking the Hawks’ defense and creating opportunities for his teammates. The Lakers showcased the next man up mentality two games in a row.

Speaking of it, JJ Redick said, “The last two games have been a great example of next guy up. And I’ve talked about this before; there’s a compounding effect to having the guys out of the lineup. Do you have enough ball-handling on the floor, enough rebounding on the floor, or enough shooting on the floor?”

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Walker Kessler benefited from Sexton’s aggression, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The center connected with Sexton for three alley-oop dunks in the first half as the Lakers built a 20-point advantage. Sexton’s energy helped keep the offense moving, although one moment involving the guard became a talking point after the game.

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With 6:51 remaining in the fourth quarter, Sexton converted a driving floater and appeared to expect a foul call. Instead, officials assessed him a technical foul after he voiced his frustration. The decision gave Atlanta a free throw and added to the momentum behind its comeback.

JJ Redick questioned the call while also discussing Sexton’s development as a primary ball handler.

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“Well, he got a technical for talking to himself; I don’t understand that one. But I think the biggest thing we’re trying to do is get organized. And there are glimpses of really good organization when he’s out there as the primary ball handler,” Redick said.

The Atlanta Hawks made the Lakers work for the result.

CJ McCollum scored 21 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 20, and Onyeka Okongwu finished with 16. Dyson Daniels also contributed 10 points, eight assists, and four steals while taking on the challenge of defending Luka Doncic.

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The Hawks cut the deficit to 115-111 with around three and a half minutes remaining, threatening to turn the game around. Luka Doncic responded by helping produce a decisive 6-0 stretch, scoring a driving layup and setting up a teammate to restore some breathing room.

The Lakers held on to end Atlanta’s four-game winning streak.

There were also two memorable moments beyond the result. Rookie Cameron Carr recorded his first NBA points with a two-handed transition dunk after Luka Doncic found him on the break. The veteran then made sure the rookie received the game ball after the final buzzer.

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“Obviously, you always want to remember your first bucket. You want to get that ball, so it was important for me to grab it,” Doncic said after the game.

Sandro Mamukelashvili provided another reason for celebration, finishing with a season-high 23 points while shooting 5-of-8 from the three-point range.

The post-game atmosphere delivered one final highlight. When Mamukelashvili was asked whether it was his best game as a Laker, the locker room responded with a collective “aww.”

Luka Doncic’s 40-point streak had ended. But the Lakers left with another win, contributions from across the rotation, and a rookie’s first NBA milestone to celebrate.