Luka Doncic Hit With Heartbreaking Setback as Ex-Fiancee’s $50M Demand Revealed: Report

In July 2023, two Slovenians deeply in love got engaged near Bled Castle in a pristine, all-white setting that looked like it belonged in a fairy tale. Less than three years later, however, Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes’ relationship unfortunately turned into one of the messiest, public legal battles we’ve seen.

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Just days ago, Goltes withdrew her petition, which had sought child support. In a responsive plea, Doncic’s former partner mentioned that she wanted to resolve their issues “amicably” and by “a mutual agreement.” But now there’s a whole new twist in the story.

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Goltes has escalated her fight with the face of the Los Angeles Lakers. She has filed a fresh claim in Slovenia, this time seeking a $50 million settlement. Sources told TMZ that $40 million is for her and $10 million for their two daughters.

TMZ also noted that Doncic’s ex-fiancée wants to “strip” him of some of his custody rights. The earlier legal agreement allows the Lakers star to meet his children at least two days a week. Goltes reportedly wants to make it one day.

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Doncic and Goltes share two daughters: Gabriela (2 years old) and Olivia (7 months old). Their issues began when Goltes returned to Slovenia with Gabriela in May 2025, while Doncic remained in the U.S. for his NBA career.

Almost a year later, in March, Doncic confirmed to ESPN that all his personal decisions were for his daughters’ happiness and to provide them with “the best life.”

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“I love my daughters more than anything, and I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn’t been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement,” Doncic said in a statement.

The same day, TMZ also reported that Goltes filed a petition in a LA County court seeking child support and attorney’s fees. Doncic revealed he initially had “no idea” that Goltes filed the petition. That stood out simply because sources close to the player admitted that Doncic has always provided for his family and pays for his daughters’ expenses “without limitation.”

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Two months later, soon after the Lakers’ season ended, Doncic revealed he was ready to make a huge national career sacrifice for his baby girls.

“I love my daughters more than anything, and they will ​always come first in my life,” Doncic posted to social media. “As I continue working toward ​joint custody of my daughters, I have been forced to make a difficult decision between traveling and playing for the Slovenian national team and being ​with my daughters this summer.”

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Doncic was referring to the FIBA World Cup European qualifying games toward the end of August and early September. And, in fact, Doncic did return to Slovenia to be with his family and kids. He will also host the entire Lakers team in Ljubljana for a four-day minicamp from August 20 to 24 to foster team bonding.

Meanwhile, Doncic’s legal team, led by prominent family law attorney Laura Wasser, pushed back hard on the California filing. She argued that the state had no real claim to the case, that both daughters had been living in Slovenia, not California, and that Doncic had already opened interim injunction proceedings there in February 2026, weeks before Goltes filed in Los Angeles.

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Court records showed that neither daughter had spent meaningful time in the state; one had lived there only briefly, and the other had never lived there at all.

But just days before a scheduled hearing on Doncic’s motion to dismiss, Goltes filed a Request for Dismissal. She asked the California court to drop her child support petition without prejudice before her new settlement motive came to light…

When did the fight between Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes escalate?

Last December, Luka Doncic asked the Lakers for some time off to be present for the birth of his daughter, Olivia, in Slovenia. During that visit, he reportedly expressed his desire to bring Gabriela back to the US with him. However, that discussion with Goltes didn’t seem to go well, and a disagreement emerged.

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Goltes called the police after Doncic “peacefully” left the hospital, according to ESPN. According to the police report, though, officers “did not detect any elements of a criminal offense or misdemeanor” perpetrated by Doncic.

In fact, the Lakers star flew back to the US that very day. And upon returning, Doncic was cryptic with the media about his Slovenia trip.

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“I don’t even know how to describe it,” Doncic said. “It was a lot. I was there for the birth of my daughter, so that means everything to me. But it was definitely a roller coaster.”

Goltes then completely wiped Doncic off her social media, followed by the NBA star filing an interim injunction seeking immediate contact with Gabriela and Olivia. The matter has only gotten more complicated from there on.

The power couple has known each other since their teenage years and reportedly started dating all the way back in 2016.

It is indeed sad to see their relationship end this way.