Slovenia had a strong prospect in 18-year-old rising star Stefan Joksimovic, who appeared to be well on his way to making the national team. However, complications regarding his participation have endangered the team’s future and, thereby, Luka Doncic‘s aspiration with the Slovenian national team. Here’s how.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Only the top three teams in each group qualify for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Currently, France holds the first position comfortably with a 7-1 record, while Finland holds the second with a 5-3 record. However, Slovenia, Hungary, and Sweden are all tied at 4-4 currently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, three teams are essentially fighting for the last two spots after France. Slovenia is now set to go up against Finland and Hungary, and it’s imperative that they win both or else they might fail to qualify for the FIBA World Cup.

Luka Doncic is currently busy helping the Lakers through the 2026-27 NBA season. Therefore, Slovenia does not have its strongest player available. Things have only gotten worse for the national team with the absence of Stefan Joksimovic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 18-year-old prospect was seemingly all set to become a part of the national team. He would have been extremely important to the team in the upcoming two games. However, his Spanish basketball club, Baskonia, refused to release him.

Without him available, Slovenia might struggle. Baskonia’s strong refusal has angered many, including Luka Doncic’s own father.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, the club has forbidden him from playing. This is a disgrace for European basketball,” Sasa Doncic said in a conversation with Slovenian media.

“Baskonia would also benefit from this. We should follow the example of football or many other sports, where domestic championships and leagues are simply suspended during national team games. There is nothing we can do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sasa Doncic is the national team director for the Slovenian Basketball Federation. His frustration also stems from the fact that Joksimovic had already been involved in the preliminary roster of the Slovenian national team for the November FIBA window.

After Sasa Doncic expressed his frustration publicly, Baskonia’s sporting director Felix Fernandez openly addressed the situation in a press conference. He noted that though he understands the national team situation, Baskonia’s priorities with the young star are different.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think now is the time for Stefan to get some rest. He had a demanding summer and suffered from a virus that kept him sidelined for almost a month… He needs rest and training,” Fernandez said.

Luka Doncic has long maintained that playing for Slovenia is an honor. However, the star stepped away from his national team duties in the summer of 2026 following a separation from his partner, Anamaria Goltes. The Lakers star wanted to take the time to spend more time with his daughters instead of playing for the national team in the offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, if Slovenia qualifies for the 2027 season, there’s a chance that Luka Doncic could return to play for the national team after the conclusion of the 2026-27 NBA season.

But that is only possible if Slovenia qualifies. The team’s margin for error is razor-thin. They cannot afford to lose any more games, and Stefan Joksimovic’s absence has only made things more difficult.

The national team has already lost its previous head coach, Aleksander Sekulić, on November 25. His club, FC Barcelona, stopped him from coaching the national team while also coaching the club. Thus, the Slovenian national team continues to suffer blow after blow.