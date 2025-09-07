Luka Doncic in Visible Discomfort vs Italy as Commentators Confirm Injury Concern in EuroBasket

EuroBasket 2025 has been full of surprises, upsets, and unforgettable moments, but none more talked about than the ongoing clash between Slovenia and Italy. As the Round of 16 game reached halftime, all eyes were on the superstar Luka Doncic. Known for carrying his team through thick and thin, Doncic’s performance today has been nothing short of spectacular. Yet, amid his brilliance, a worrying sight caught the attention of commentators and fans alike.

Slovenia entered the knockout stage with mixed emotions. After a challenging group phase, where they lost close games against Poland and France but rebounded with commanding wins over Belgium, Iceland, and Israel, Slovenia now leads Italy 50-40 at halftime. The team’s journey has been one of highs and lows, but one constant presence has been Luka Doncic.

In earlier group matches, Luka’s performances made headlines. Against Poland, he dropped 34 points, 9 assists, and 5 steals, a feat no player in EuroBasket history had achieved before. The next game saw him score 39 points versus France, only for Slovenia to lose by a narrow margin. Then came his record-setting triple-double against Belgium with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, making him the youngest player ever to reach 400 points in EuroBasket. Against Israel, Luka nearly replicated that feat with 37 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists while becoming Slovenia’s all-time leading scorer in international competitions. All along, he’s been Slovenia’s offensive engine and emotional backbone.

Against Italy today, Luka continued that trend. In just 16 minutes and 48 seconds of play in the first half, he racked up 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, with 5 rebounds and an assist. It’s clear that even in tight games, Luka can still produce at an elite level.

But then came the alarming moment. As the second quarter progressed, Luka’s expressions began to change. Observers noted his grimacing, and during a timeout, team staff applied a spray treatment to his thighs. Commentators immediately picked up on this, confirming there was an injury concern.

This isn’t the first time Luka Doncic has battled through pain. Earlier this tournament, he sustained a knee contusion during a warm-up game against Latvia on August 17. Though he limped off the court, he returned to practice the next day and scored 28 points in Slovenia’s opening match versus Great Britain, where he showed no ill effects. Still, the memory of that injury lingers, and today’s halftime incident raised fresh alarms.

So far, Luka’s performance hasn’t dipped. His efficiency rating of 32 reflects his continued dominance despite the discomfort. However, Slovenia’s reliance on him is undeniable. With other players like Edo Murić and Alen Omić providing modest support, any drop in Luka’s output could be disastrous for their chances.

Why Luka’s Health Matters Now More Than Ever

The stakes couldn’t be higher for Slovenia. With a thin roster missing key players like Vlatko Čančar and Josh Nebo, both sidelined for health reasons, Luka has been shouldering nearly all of Slovenia’s scoring and playmaking responsibilities. His ability to lead, score, and create opportunities is what has kept Slovenia afloat through tough matchups.

If Luka’s injury worsens, it could derail Slovenia’s entire campaign. They are already facing elite opponents in the next rounds, including possible matchups with Germany or Greece, featuring NBA stars like Franz Wagner, Dennis Schroder, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. A half-strength Luka could tip the scales against them.

For now, the Slovenian coaching staff, led by Aleksander Sekulić, will likely monitor Luka’s minutes carefully. Whether they choose to limit his playtime or let him push through will be a key factor as the tournament progresses.

Luka Doncic’s presence in EuroBasket 2025 isn’t accidental; it’s the culmination of years of dominance and preparation. After being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2024-25 NBA season and signing a $165 million extension, Luka’s profile skyrocketed. His physical transformation, losing about 31 pounds through diet and training, enhanced his speed, stamina, and defense, putting to rest concerns over conditioning.

via Reuters Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Basketball – Men – Group C – Argentina v Slovenia – Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan – July 26, 2021. Luka Doncic of Slovenia REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Beyond the NBA, Luka’s legacy with Slovenia is unmatched. From leading them to their first EuroBasket title at 18 years old to scoring record performances in the 2022 tournament, Luka’s international pedigree is as stellar as his club achievements.

Fans, analysts, and even Lakers executives like Jeanie Buss have supported his participation, seeing his EuroBasket run as a precursor to another standout NBA season.

With the second half looming, the biggest question remains: Can Slovenia continue its EuroBasket journey if Luka’s discomfort worsens? Already a team heavily reliant on his brilliance, they’ll need other players to step up if he’s forced to sit out or slow down.

This tournament has proven Luka’s resilience time and again, but it has also exposed how fragile Slovenia’s chances are without him at full strength. His ability to absorb pressure, make plays, and inspire teammates is unmatched, but basketball is a team sport, and depth will matter as they face elite competition.



