Luka Doncic Inches Closer to 36YO Milestone While Lakers Disclose Future Plans

Luka Doncic has continued to leave an impression throughout the ongoing EuroBasket series. As Team Italy’s recently turned former head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco said, “If we are talking about Slovenia, we have to talk about Luka Doncic. I respect [Aleksej] Nikolic, [Edo] Muric, and all of the guys who play with him…. But Luka is like something different”. The same has been seen in how the player has established himself as the tournament’s leading scorer by having averaged 34 points over the last 6 games. Despite Team Slovenia’s poor performance in the preparation games and at the beginning of the main games, the team has managed to scrape a Quarter-Finals matchup against Germany, which could very well end up marking a personal milestone for the Slovenians.

According to reports, Luka Doncic is now just one game shy of tying Greek legend Nikos Galis’s record for the most 30+ point games in a single EuroBasket tournament. Galis set his record of scoring 30+ points in 5 games within a single tournament back in 1989! 36 years later, Luka Doncic, who has already scored 30+ points in 4 games, is inches away from creating history.

Except for the matchups against Belgium (26 points) and Iceland (26 points), Luka Doncic has scored 30+ points in the rest of Team Slovenia’s main games in EuroBasket 2025. The Lakers star recorded his highest score of the tournament in the previous matchup against Italy, scoring half of his team’s points total (42 points) by shooting 6/8 (75.0%) field goals, 5/11 (45.5%) 3-pointers, and 15/16 (93.8%) free throws. 30 of those points were made within the first half of the matchup!

The only obstacle that now stands in front of the Slovenian is the German squad. Luka Doncic may be the leading scorer, but as a recent article by FIBA highlighted, Germany has shown the most at the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 so far, having scored at least 100 points four times in six games, and 7 players are averaging more than 8.5 PPG.

Additionally, Team Germany’s Johannes Thiemann recently highlighted the need to focus on Luka Doncic by stating that “We all have to collectively defend, stop him, and play our best defense against Slovenia. They’re a good team overall, but I’m confident we can control them to a certain extent”. Therefore, judging from the remarks, Luka Doncic will face stiff opposition on the path to 30+ points.

Whether Luka Doncic manages to set the same record as Nikos Galis or not, he still has a full NBA season awaiting him back home to test him. More than that, he has a series of events he gets to participate in, courtesy of the Los Angeles Lakers.

What Awaits Luka Doncic In the Future With The Los Angeles Lakers?

A few hours ago, the Los Angeles Lakers announced their Game Promotions itinerary for the 2025-26 season. This also includes recognitions and fan giveaways as part of the events. The promotion will kick off with a celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride on October 17th by handing out Pride long-sleeve shirts as part of a fan giveaway. Then, the team will honor the military service members and veterans on November 5th by giving away a Lakers Pechanga hat.

The Lakers plan to give a special tribute to former team owner Jerry Buss on January 15th. This would involve a passport carrier giveaway. A month later, on February 22nd, Luka Doncic and co will reportedly unveil a statue of Pat Riley at Star Plaza. Though Riley is currently associated with the Miami Heat, his head coaching role with the Lakers, which ran from 1981 to 1990, saw him help the team win 5 championships and establish the iconic ‘Showtime’ era. Ironically, the statue will be unveiled before the Lakers’ home contest against the Boston Celtics.

Later, the men in Purple and Gold will recognize mental health awareness on March 6th. Less than a week later, on March 12th, it will celebrate girl dads and father-daughter relationships by handing out Girl Dad hats. Junior Lakers will be showcased on March 27th, along with a fan giveaway of Lakers shoelaces, and a fan appreciation night will be held on April 12th to mark the final home game of the Lakers’ regular season.

Luka Doncic has a busy schedule ahead of him. The focus would especially be on him during the events. Especially amidst the reports that he will be the next face of the franchise after LeBron James’ exit. Whether he will indulge in these activities as a tie-record holder with Nikos Galis is something that remains to be seen.