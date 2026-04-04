Luka Doncic Injury Triggers “Domino Effect” for Austin Reaves, Says LeBron’s Close Friend

The Los Angeles Lakers have been dealt a brutal blow at the worst possible time. After undergoing an MRI on Friday, Luka Doncic was diagnosed with a Grade II hamstring strain — an injury that typically sidelines players for multiple weeks and clouds his availability for the playoffs. And according to Draymond Green, the impact won’t stop with Luka. He believes it could trigger a “domino effect,” especially for Austin Reaves heading into the postseason.

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Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, Draymond Green — widely known as one of LeBron James’ closest friends and long-time peers — broke down why the timing couldn’t be worse for Reaves, particularly because of playoff matchups. If the Lakers draw the Houston Rockets, Green expects Amen Thompson to take on the primary defensive assignment. Under normal circumstances, Reaves might see less intense matchups against players like Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard, or Jabari Smith Jr. But without Luka drawing attention, that defensive pressure shifts directly onto Reaves.

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“So, if you’re Austin Reaves, this sucks because you’re about to go into a playoff series and your matchup is going to be Amen Thompson, as opposed to Reed Sheppard or those guys. And it’s a completely different thing,” Draymond said. “So, if you’re Austin Reaves and you go into these playoffs and you got Amen Thompson and it doesn’t go well, then what does that look like for you? And so, this injury could have a large domino effect.”

If Amen Thompson picks up Reaves, things could get uncomfortable in a hurry. Reaves already carries a 117.9 defensive rating, pointing to some vulnerabilities, while Thompson’s 113.5 reflects a far more disruptive presence on that end.

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Imago Mar 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) gestures during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

Eason (111.5) and Sheppard (112.0) are solid defenders, while Smith Jr. (114.1) holds his own. But Thompson brings a different level of physicality and on-ball pressure. He’s quicker, more aggressive, and constantly disrupts rhythm — the kind of defender who can force tougher shots and rushed decisions over a full playoff series.

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Then comes the Luka factor — or rather, the absence of it. Beyond his offensive load, Luka helps stabilize lineups and draw defensive attention. Without him, matchups tighten across the board, and Reaves’ responsibilities increase significantly. More pressure, more defensive focus, and far fewer easy looks.

“I believe LeBron is capable of controlling possessions, managing a game, and getting everything he wants out of it. Unfortunately, losing Luka Doncic is a significant loss for this team, which has not played as well as it could. “They’ve played around Luka, so it changes things,” Draymond Green explained. “So, I believe this injury is massive, and it has a huge domino effect. Hopefully it isn’t too bad. Hopefully, Luka will be back in a few weeks, but things aren’t looking good for the Los Angeles Lakers. This is a big, big, big issue.”

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The narrative around the Lakers has already taken a hit following their 139-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Luka’s injury only adds to that concern, but Green’s perspective goes beyond short-term struggles — he’s focused on what this means for the team’s long-term evaluation.

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Austin Reaves & Co. deserve an opportunity before such scathing decisions

The Lakers could face serious challenges if Luka misses extended time, but the bigger issue goes beyond immediate results. This stretch could directly shape the franchise’s long-term decisions, especially as they enter a critical phase.

They are reportedly preparing to offer Reaves a massive 5-year, $240 million extension this offseason. At the same time, LeBron James could enter free agency, with uncertainty surrounding how long he plans to continue playing. That makes this postseason even more important for evaluation. “But if you don’t get the proper opportunity to see this team in the playoffs, how do you properly judge what the future of this team should look like when you have to ponder paying Austin Reaves $240 million?” Green asked.

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Imago Feb 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is escorted by John Stirn after the game against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“You have to ponder what it is that you’re going to agree to with LeBron. Was he willing to take what you have to do? All those things. And quite frankly, I don’t know that you can make the best possible decision if you don’t see the team in the playoffs,” Green added. In simple terms, the Lakers deserve an opportunity at the playoffs. Especially, AR, because he is going to receive an extension at the end of the season. And his performance could define his career with LA.

This is where things get real for the Lakers. Without Luka, the margin for error shrinks, and every weakness becomes more visible. For Reaves, this could be a defining playoff stretch — one that shapes both his reputation and his future in Los Angeles. But as Green pointed out, before any major decisions are made, the team deserves one full opportunity to show what it looks like when the stakes are highest.