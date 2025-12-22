Luka Doncic Injury Update: Eyewitness Reveals Concerning Visuals From Lakers Practice

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a great run in the first 27 games so far. After an early playoff exit last season, this feels like the redemption JJ Redick & Co. had been waiting for. However, their injury roster looks concerning, with almost the entire starting lineup sitting out. But right before Tuesday’s big day against the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers’ head coach brought fresh news, precisely about Luka Doncic.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Saturday’s 88-103 loss against the LA Clippers, the Slovenian superstar left the court with a left leg contusion after 20 minutes and 12 points. Even during Monday’s early practice hours, Doncic had tape around his lower leg. Curiosity about his availability seems to have taken over the fans. So, Redick clarified:

“Luka has a lower left leg contusion. He will be day to day. AR participated partially in practice today. He will be day to day. Rui, also day to day. No real update there. And then DA was a full participant. I think he is off the injury report.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile. Gabe Vincent, who is recovering from a back injury, is out. Well, both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are listed day-to-day. However, the uncertainty around their appearance against the Phoenix Suns remains. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura is also listed day-to-day and seems to be recovering well from his groin injury.

But the main concern remains Doncic and his contusion, as the latest pictures from the practice sessions and eyewitnesses narrate a different story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Luka Doncic wear his Purple and Gold No. 77 against the Suns?

The LA Lakers insider, Dan Woike, shared an image of Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton on his X handle. In the image, you can clearly see the 26-year-old guard’s left leg. His calf is heavily taped. Woike tweeted: “Pretty big wrap on Luka’s calf and running shoes on as we enter Lakers practice. Looks like Deandre Ayton and Austin Reaves were at least partial participants.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Currently, Luka is averaging 34.1 ppg with 8.6 reb and 8.8 ast. He and Austin Reaves have played a crucial role so far in the season as the Lakers sit with a 19-8 record. Therefore, if they miss out on the game vs. the Suns, they’ll leave behind a void. But then, LeBron James is playing like his usual self after missing 14 games due to sciatica. Averaging 20 ppg, the Akron Hammer is there, and so, there’s hope.

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This is where hope holds its breath. Injuries loom, tape tells stories, and uncertainty hums through the practice floor. Yet, optimism refuses to leave the building. Luka Doncic remains the heartbeat, even while sidelined. Meanwhile, JJ Redick steadies the ship with calm honesty. Add LeBron’s steady presence, and belief still survives.