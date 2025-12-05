Luka Doncic Inquired About Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade That Will Put 6 Lakers Stars At Risk – Reports

Are we experiencing a Luka Doncic injury-to-trade deja vu? Last Christmas, Doncic went down with a calf strain, missed a month in Dallas, and then got shipped to the Lakers. As shocking as that was, a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade might not hit with the same surprise factor. It’s not exactly breaking news anymore, but the pattern does look eerily similar. Calf injury? Check. Trade deadline around the corner? Check. A 3–4 week absence? Check. And the Lakers lurking in the headlines? A big check.

“I can tell you that the Lakers inquired and Luka Doncic himself,” reported Fox Chicago’s Lou Canellis, “trying to see if the Lakers could work out a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.’

Luka Doncic being involved isn’t exactly shocking, considering the Lakers have openly admitted they’re building the team around him. His voice naturally factors into every major decision now. Before, it was LeBron James who was accused of being a little too nosy with the front office and now it looks like Doncic is taking over that role.

“Now remember, Giannis wants to leave because he wants to win.” And the Lakers, sitting 2nd in the Western Conference with a 15-5 record, definitely have a far better shot at winning than the Bucks, who are 10th in the East at 10-13.

And Doncic, who seems dead set on settling scores with Dallas (and probably already did, considering Nico Harrison’s firing), is lighting up the scoreboard this season, averaging 35.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 47.8% shooting. It’s obvious he’s chasing the best path to a title, and adding Giannis, a proven champion, two-time MVP, and perennial All-Star, only boosts those odds.

Giannis may still be under contract, but his commitment to Milwaukee gets shakier by the day. The Knicks buzz from the summer fizzled out, yet here we are again, with him scrubbing Bucks posts off Instagram and X and fans swearing his “calf injury” isn’t all that real.

Even if the Lakers pulled off the blockbuster and brought the Greek Freak to L.A., nothing guarantees he’d stick around long-term. His deal carries a player option for 2027-28, so a trade would only secure him for about a season and a half, unless both sides hammer out an extension early.

But there’s a lot more at stake for the Lakers and they’re not the only ones circling Giannis.

Inside Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trade scenarios

Bleacher Report ideated some trade proposals for Giannis and the teams in the mix, starting with the Lakers.

Their pitch sends Giannis and Thanasis to L.A. in exchange for Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, rookie Dalton Knecht, a 2031 first-rounder, and a string of pick swaps stretching all the way to 2032. Many would assume the Bucks would demand Austin Reaves, but with AR hitting free agency in 2026, there’s no telling if he’d stick around on a rebuilding roster. For now, though, imagine Doncic, LeBron, Reaves, and Giannis on the same team, some of the most loaded playmaking lineups we’ve ever seen.

The Knicks are another team in the talks. The hypothetical deal sends Giannis and Thanasis to New York for Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles McBride, Pacome Dadiet, four pick swaps and a pile of second-rounders. It’s not the strongest offer Milwaukee could get, but swapping KAT in gives the Bucks a valuable big man who could later be flipped again for younger pieces or more picks.

Meanwhile, the vision of Jalen Brunson running pick-and-rolls with Giannis is the kind of nightmare only opposing defenses understand.

Beyond those two, there are several other suitors. Atlanta’s offer revolved around Trae Young, Zaccharie Risacher and three firsts. San Antonio’s version centered on Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Dylan Harper and two future picks. And Portland threw in Jerami Grant, Robert Williams III, Scoot Henderson and a trio of future first-rounders.

Every team brings its own angle, but the message is the same: if Giannis really becomes available, half the league will rush to the phones.