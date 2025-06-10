Luka Doncic Is Doing Something He Has Not Done in 7 Years as Lakers Nation Gets New Hope

Congrats to Nico Harrison – you’ve officially awoken the beast. The Mavs fans already want your head on a stick for trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers for health and fitness reasons. It’s not enough that they had to endure a season from hell with injuries and all. But Doncic’s latest work seems straight out of a movie. No, this isn’t artistic work. But after seeing his shifts in the off-season, it might just be.

This is the Don’s first off-season in the purple and gold. So it does seem like he’s been putting in that work with a chip on his shoulder. That chip? The Mavs GM’s admitted to his hatred for Luka’s “love for beer and hookah.” The fact that he still gave masterclass after masterclass wasn’t enough for Harrison. And Doncic’s latest video in the gym may have turned the tide in his favor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Obviously, this isn’t anything alien to a pro NBA player. But fans smelt something off with regards to Luka’s timing of the post. Those remarks changed something in him. So much so that it persuaded him to do something he’s not done in his 7 years in the NBA.

Luka Doncic in the gym in June has Lakers nation ecstatic

This is the comment that says it all: “Been following him for 8 years. This is the first time he has started training in the summertime early. He usually start late July/early August so yes, this is actually different from the past 7 years of his NBA career.” There were others to back it up too, while also maintaining the same level of giddiness that any Lakers fan would have. Some fans said things on the lines of “NICO AWAKENED A DEMON” and “Bro got that Slovenian music on you know what time it is.” So let’s break it down.

There’s obviously more to this than meets the eye. Doncic is set to represent Slovenia in the upcoming EuroBasket tournament. “He’ll be accompanied by members of his ‘body team’, Slovenian national team strength coach Anze Macek and physiotherapist Javier Barrio Calvo, throughout the offseason,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And the superfans have their eyes peeled for it. Off-season videos of the Don have already proved that he is much leaner. Maybe the NBA isn’t ready for what’s to come. Still, we weren’t gonna go through a Luka Doncic story without Nico Harrison catching strays, right? “Ahhhh he’s real deal putting the work in, shoutout to Nico,” said one fan.

But the keen-eyed fans noticed more about his form than the rest. “Quarter squats lol waste of movement. Pro trainers are wildly incompetent 😂” and “Not even going near 90 degrees. Zero reps in my book.” Well, it’s true. The squats really only hit the glutes if you go below the 90-degree angle that forms between your legs and your quads. On top of that, you’re supposed to turn your toes out approximately 15–30 degrees. But 10/10 for effort at least, right?

via Imago Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

This is definitely something the Lakers fans will be happy to see. Luka Doncic has been killing your favorite team with a body that did not even prove servicable in Dallas. So, can you imagine a fully fit Don? We cannot, just yet.