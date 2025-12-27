Luka Doncic Issues Clear Warning to Lakers as Austin Reaves Out for 4 Weeks With Calf Strain

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a major setback amid their three-game skid. As if locker room frustrations weren’t enough, Austin Reaves will miss the next four weeks due to a grade 2 calf strain. AR15 missed three-straight games due to the same injury before making his return against Phoenix. His being unable to participate in the second half against the Houston Rockets signalled the Lakers rushing him into action.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Luka Doncic doesn’t want to see that happen again with Reaves. The Slovenian, reacting to his close friend’s injury, asked for patience from the Lakers as calf injuries can be extremely volatile.

“I talked to him. He just said he didn’t know,” Doncic told reporters after the loss to the Rockets. “I just said, ‘If you need something to help, I know what it is to go through calf injury.’ It’s not fun at all. Just be there to support him. Calf (injuries) are dangerous so just take your time”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Oct 26, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts after making a three point shot against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic speaks from experience. Over his storied career, the five-time All-NBA selection has suffered a variety of calf injuries. The Dallas Mavericks decided to trade him while he was rehabbing from a similar injury. Doncic missed over 20 games with his calf strain, understanding how delicate the muscle is when not allowed to fully heal.

The calf is a crucial muscle required for doing the simplest task on the basketball floor. Whether it’s a jumper or running up and down, the calf remains active. Hence, after rushing Austin Reaves back once, the Lakers need to practice patience. Having aggravated his previous ailment, it’s necessary to give Reaves the required time to recover from his calf strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s what is needed to ensure a safe future for the Lakers’ promising backcourt. However, it comes at the worst possible time.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

A big mess awaits if the Lakers don’t adapt

Once Austin Reaves exited the game against the Rockets, things went from bad to worse. It was an infuriating watch for Redick in particular. He said the players don’t care enough while also hinting at an “uncomfortable” practice on Saturday. That better pay off for the Purple and Gold, because they desperately need to get back to playing the right way.

Their three losses have come on the back of the team making the same mistakes. Their synergy is completely off, averaging only 19 assists per game during this losing streak. Furthermore, because they lack size, rebounding has been a persistent struggle. But the Lakers, despite their structural defects, did play good basketball to start the season.

They have to get back to those habits. Some of them relate solely to effort. Defensively, the Lakers need to get the basic stuff right. They average a mere 3.3 defensive boxouts over their last three games. Subsequently, they are struggling to contain second-chance points and points in the paint, ranking in the top half for points allowed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without Austin Reaves, their offence can’t bail them out as it has during the season so far. The Lakers need to start competing and taking accountability for failing to do the dirty work. JJ Redick, as furious as he was, seems to be a coach who will ensure the team checks all those boxes. However, the players’ response will dictate whether the Lakers can get out of their slump.