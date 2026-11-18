The Los Angeles Lakers flirted with disaster on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena, staring down an 18-point hole against a struggling Charlotte Hornets squad. But Quentin Grimes decided today isn’t the day his team’s winning streak stalls. Playing without injured starters Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler, the short-handed Lakers looked flat and disjointed through the first half as frustration boiled over on the sideline and the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, what threatened to become an embarrassing home upset transformed into an unforgettable night of individual brilliance. Sparked by a historic, career-defining performance from Quentin Grimes, who poured in 47 points and drained 10 three-pointers to join the legendary Kobe Bryant as the only players in franchise history to hit double-digit triples in a game, the Lakers rallied back to secure a 118-114 overtime thriller, extending their winning streak to nine games and pushing their record to 13-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

JJ Redick gets technical for exploding at controversial officiating

Entering their Tuesday night contest against the Charlotte Hornets, the Los Angeles Lakers were without Austin Reaves as he continued to recover from a heel injury. Recognizing that Luka Doncic was the mitochondria of the Lakers’ offensive cell, the Hornets deployed a suffocating, physical game plan designed to make life miserable for the Slovenian star. Doncic was hounded for the entire length of the court, but the officiating crew’s inconsistent whistle quickly escalated tensions.

The boiling point arrived in the first half when officials whistled an offensive foul on Doncic for pushing off Royce O’Neale. Fans watching multiple angles of that tangle claim O’Neale shoved Doncic first.

ADVERTISEMENT

The call triggered a furious outburst from head coach JJ Redick. Fed up with what he viewed as double standards, Redick let loose on crew chief Zach Zarba, earning himself a technical foul. Redick toed the line of an ejection as Lakers players and staff held him back, while Charlotte carried a 66-59 lead into halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media right now is up in arms over officiating, arguing Charlotte played aggressively handsy defense without punishment while Doncic was whistled on minimal contact.

At the time of writing, neither Redick nor Doncic addressed the officiating after the game. But their frustration during the contest spoke for itself: Redick’s technical foul and Doncic’s repeated arguments with the officials reflected a Lakers team that felt the physical treatment of its star was not being called evenly. That tension set the stage for Grimes to rescue a game the Lakers believed was slipping away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic navigates early foul trouble

If this game was a cartoon, there would be steam coming out of Doncic’s ears. The physical onslaught from Charlotte placed Doncic in an uncomfortable position, fuming in deep foul trouble before the break. With Royce O’Neale shadowing him in the backcourt and both players engaging in heavy contact, Doncic was slapped with his fourth foul late in the second quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doncic’s frustration was palpable as he approached the officials to contest the calls, having already accumulated four personal fouls by halftime. Announcers dubbed a skit over Doncic’s argument with the refs during a pause.

With Reaves and Walker Kessler sidelined, the Lakers desperately needed their superstar’s presence on the floor, forcing Redick to step in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fighting through the whistles and an aggressive defensive scheme aimed at disrupting his rhythm, Doncic extended his streak of 30+ point games, finishing the night with a meh (by his standards) 36 points, seven assists, and crucial six defensive rebounds down the stretch to help anchor the Lakers’ gritty second-half comeback.

He had five personal fouls by the end of the night. But that didn’t weigh on him. Redick revealed that Doncic threw out every play he drew and absorbed the Hornets’ attacks to make sure his teammate had a career night.

Quentin Grimes matches Kobe Bryant with historic 47-Point explosion

The Lakers really had us believing that they had no plan B without Austin Reaves. When the Lakers needed a savior during their darkest stretch of the night, trailing by 18 points in the third and playing without Doncic for the first six minutes of the final frame, Quentin Grimes delivered an all-time performance. Grimes went nuclear in the fourth quarter, single-handedly outscoring and outplaying Charlotte’s defense to pour in 21 points in the period alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

With seconds winding down in regulation, Doncic kicked out a pass to Grimes, who buried a clutch game-tying three-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to force overtime. That was the 10th triple of the night, bringing his individual score to 45 before extra time. The 26-year-old guard finished with a career-high 47 points and 10 triples, etching his name alongside Kobe Bryant as the only players in Lakers history to hit 10 or more three-pointers in a single game.

Reflecting on joining the franchise icon in the record books, Grimes shared his awe postgame.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s crazy. I mean, Kobe’s one of my idols I looked up to. It’s an honor to wear this jersey and be mentioned with a guy like that.”

The night mattered beyond the box score: Grimes did not merely bail the Lakers out, he turned a near-embarrassment into a franchise-record moment. Grimes’ historic shooting display, combined with a defensive lockdown in overtime where Charlotte was held scoreless for over four minutes, preserved the Lakers’ undefeated November record and saved them from a humiliating upset.

And in doing so, he gave Doncic and Redick the response their frustration deserved: not an argument won, but a game saved.