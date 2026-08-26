Luka Doncic & Lakers’ Private Party Reportedly Attended by Famous ‘Playboy’ Cover Model, Slovenian Media Reveals

That Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason trip to Slovenia was primarily billed as a team-bonding exercise and training opportunity ahead of the upcoming season. But it wasn’t without its leisure. Among the sightseeing and impromptu fan meet-and-greets, the squad’s mysterious late-night off-court activities are currently turning heads across the sports world.

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Following a morning practice session at the Stožice Arena and a rainy afternoon tour of Ljubljana Castle, superstar guard Luka Doncic treated his teammates to an exclusive night out in his hometown. However, the Friday evening affair quickly made headlines both in Slovenia and beyond.

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The Slovenian outlet Nedeljski dnevnik reported that the Lakers were spotted hanging out at a local restaurant that had turned into a nightclub for the night, and they weren’t alone. Joining them was Anja Jenko, a 34-year-old model and influencer who’s probably best known for landing the cover of Playboy Magazine back in 2014.

The news, which quickly migrated from local Slovenian reporting to major American sports media outlets, sparked immediate curiosity among fans. Yet, details from the ground paint a picture of tight security and team isolation rather than over-the-top social mixing.



According to reporting from local portal 24ur, strict privacy protocols were enforced inside the venue. While the club remained technically open to select invited guests, patrons were required to place stickers over their phone cameras to prevent any photos or videos from leaking.

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Besides Jenko, the Lakers bash had a guest list that also featured Slovenian athletes like Tine Urnaut, Edo Murić, and Jaka Blažić, alongside musicians Magnifico and Bojan Cvjetićanin.

There is no indication that Doncic or any specific player shared direct interaction with the model during the party, which lasted until roughly 2:00 a.m. and featured a live performance of the traditional song “Đurđevdan” by Cvjetićanin at Dončić’s request.

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Regional reports, later corroborated by the California Post, emphasize that Doncic and his Lakers teammates largely kept to themselves in a private section. They also didn’t confirm if the model and the Lakers team interacted at all beyond being in the same spot.

Inside Luka Doncic’s Slovenian retreat with Lakers’ teammates

The exclusive nightclub event was just one stop on a packed Slovenian itinerary hosted by Doncic, who reportedly spent half a million dollars to charter a plane for a 16-man roster. Prior to the late-night gathering, the Lakers spent their day engaging with local fans.

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Following practice at Stožice, players signed autographs in the facility’s garage, where kids went crazy over Bronny James. Some fans reportedly waited in the rain to meet them, and Doncic, along with some teammates, were indulgent with signs and pictures wherever possible.

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They later took a scenic boat ride along the Ljubljanica River, a trip marked by a viral moment when a fan leaped into the canal to retrieve a jersey tossed by forward Jarred Vanderbilt. They also visited the Ljubljana Castle, where fans seemed to trail them.

The morning after the party, the roster shifted its focus to relaxation and team bonding in the scenic city of Bled. The players traded the Ljubljana nightlife for outdoor recreation, spending Saturday rowing across Lake Bled, playing golf, and taking in the local sights, greeted by enthusiastic crowds.

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Amid a demanding summer and a headline-making physical transformation, the guard has been navigating a highly publicized child support and legal dispute with his ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, over their two daughters, Gabriela and Olivia. But things have reportedly calmed down after Goltes dropped her suit to have an amicable co-parenting relationship.

But off-court buzz aside, Doncic seems locked in on what matters on the basketball side of things. Despite the media swirl around his hometown event, he’s staying focused on building chemistry with a revamped Lakers roster. As the team wraps up its European trip and sets its sights on training camp, the excursion looks like it did exactly what it was supposed to- bring the guys closer together.