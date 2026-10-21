Luka Doncic Makes Bold “Promise” to Laker Nation Amid Draymond Green’s Shocking Remark

Luka Doncic has made his goal clear ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2026-27 season: he wants to bring a championship to LA. But as the Lakers prepare for their opening game, Draymond Green has made a bold prediction about Doncic’s individual future, claiming the star may never win an NBA MVP award.

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On October 21, Doncic addressed the city through a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times. Titled “Dear LA,” the letter arrived before the Lakers’ season opener against the Golden State Warriors. He thanked the city for welcoming him, recognized the players who had worn the purple and gold before him, and shared what he hopes to achieve with the team.

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“Tonight we start our run for a championship,” Doncic wrote. “Every player dreams of holding that trophy. To do it for all of you amazing fans would mean everything to us.”

The message also recognized the players who had worn the purple and gold jersey before him. Having been welcomed by Los Angeles after arriving from Dallas in February 2025, Doncic thanked the city for embracing him and emphasized the responsibility that comes with representing the franchise.

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“So here is my promise to you: we are going to give you everything we have, every single night. No excuses. No nights off,” he wrote.

James’ departure to the Philadelphia 76ers has left Doncic and Austin Reaves sharing major leadership responsibilities. The Lakers have reshaped their roster for the new campaign, and Doncic’s letter makes the team’s ambition clear. However, delivering a championship will depend on how the roster performs together, not just on one player’s individual numbers.

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Green, meanwhile, believes Doncic faces a different challenge in the MVP race. Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, the four-time NBA champion made a blunt prediction about the Lakers guard’s chances.

“Luka will never win an MVP in the NBA. This is the last possible year he can win it,” Green said.

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His reasoning centered on voter fatigue. Green argued that Doncic’s scoring has become so familiar that even another exceptional season might not stand out to voters. He made a similar point about Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, suggesting that both players’ production is increasingly treated as expected rather than extraordinary.

“If Luka go average 34 points a game, they’re going to be like, oh, yeah, of course Luka averages 34 points a game,” Green said.

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Green also invoked LeBron James, arguing that sustained excellence can affect how voters assess a player’s achievements. “Same thing happened with LeBron James. You can’t tell me he only should have four MVPs,” he added.

There is context behind Green’s argument. Doncic led the NBA in scoring during the 2025-26 regular season with 33.5 points per game, yet finished fourth in MVP voting. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the award after leading Oklahoma City to a league-best 64 wins, demonstrating that scoring alone does not determine the outcome.

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As Yahoo Sports reported in its coverage of Green’s MVP prediction, Green believes voters could become accustomed to Doncic’s production. That remains his opinion, however, rather than a certainty about future voting.

Doncic’s immediate task is to establish the Lakers as genuine championship contenders. A successful season could strengthen his individual award case as well, but Green has made clear that he believes Doncic’s window is narrowing. The season will determine whether the Lakers star can challenge that prediction while pursuing the title he has promised Los Angeles.