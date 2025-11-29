Luka Doncic Makes Cooper Flagg Statement After Fans Give Verdict on First-Time Face-off

Cooper Flagg might have tried to take it as just another game, staying nonchalant before facing the Lakers (in a 129-119 loss, though), and he had every reason to feel it that way. Flagg had just dropped a career-high 29 points in Dallas’ 118-115 win over the Pelicans a few days back. Along the way, Flagg passed Kobe Bryant and now trails only LeBron James for the most 20-point games by an 18-year-old in NBA history. But Luka Doncic quietly humbled him during the game, and fans were quick to notice it.

“I think he’s a good player. Obviously, there’s a lot of pressure that comes with the first pick. He has a lot on his shoulders. But I think he will be a great player,” Doncic said about the rookie in the post-game presser.

Cooper Flagg tried to keep the Mavs in the hunt with 13 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals, but Doncic showed why he’s a top MVP contender, pouring in 35 points with 11 assists and 5 rebounds.

A video that’s been lighting up social media captured a defining moment, with fans buzzing over how Luka Doncic subtly schooled the rookie. Midway through the second quarter, the Mavericks held a slim 52-51 lead when Luka Doncic took over.

Flagg stepped up to contest him, trying to make the rookie’s presence felt, but Luka made him earn every inch. He drove hard, forcing Flagg to retreat, then used subtle, perfectly timed fakes to test the 18-year-old’s footwork and composure. Finally, Doncic carved out just enough space, launched a step-back with flawless form, and drained the shot.

In reality, Doncic’s step-back seemed like a quiet reply to Flagg’s midrange jumper from earlier. Friday’s NBA Cup group finale was more than a game. The Lakers had already secured their knockout stage spot, while the Mavericks were running on empty.

Amid all the drama, it marked the first-ever faceoff between Doncic and Flagg and the first Lakers-Mavericks clash since Nico Harrison’s firing. From start to finish, the matchup played out like a cinematic NBA showdown, and fans watched with popcorn in hand.

Fans react to Luka’s magic against the Mavericks

One fan defended Flagg’s helplessness, given it was Luka on the other end. “I mean, he actually defended that really well, it’s just Luka lol,” the tweet read.

The rookie quietly tested the waters in the first quarter, as attention gravitated toward Anthony Davis, who had returned to the floor. Flagg grew bolder in the second, knocking down a few pull-up shots while adjusting to Jason Kidd’s rotations, guarding Rui Hachimura most of the time, and occasionally switching onto stars like LeBron and Doncic. It was a crash course in NBA defense, and despite the challenge, Flagg finished the night with a double-double.

Then a fan tweeted, “Luka was clowning on Cooper. He tapped him in the ribs with the ball right before shooting, like saying, ‘I got you—nothing you can do.'”

Dallas came into the game boasting the league’s second-best defensive rating, yet struggled on offense. Luka, on the other hand, leads the league with 35.2 points per game, effortlessly taking over. But Flagg can score at all three levels, too. He shot 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from three at Duke, but seeing them clash on this stage made the contrast impossible to ignore.

Well, not everyone liked the comparison between an 18 and a 26-year-old. After all, experience has its own magic. “Flagg still clears him. Luka was mid in his rookie season.”

They were quick to put Luka’s early years in perspective. Back in 2018-19, Luka averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists over 72 games, earning Rookie of the Year honors. He joined a rare club of just six players that season, who all averaged at least 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, with every one of them named an All-Star that year.

Among rookies in 2018-19, Doncic led in scoring with 20.9 points per game, ranked second in rebounding (7.3 rpg) and assists (5.7 apg), fifth in steals (1.0 spg), and first in minutes (32.2 mpg). Average? Don’t think so.

You do not always need to compare, but feel blessed that basketball is in safe hands. “Coop might be next, but Luka is now,” a comment read.

That’s it, the debate’s over. Just as Jordan was the king once, now it’s LeBron James dominating. Cooper could be the next-gen star, but for now, Luka has the ball. A new mental and physical transformation this season, MVP contender, fan favorite, with the complete package. The fear of LeBron eating up his minutes? Totally gone after today’s alley-oop chemistry. For now, it’s all Luka Doncic.

Another fan couldn’t hide their awe: “Luka magic—that was impressive 👏👌”

The Lakers rolled past the Mavericks for their sixth straight win, sweeping West Group B in the NBA Cup. Home-court advantage awaits against the Spurs on December 10. Doncic? He racked up his fourth straight double-double and has scored at least 33 points in each of the last five games, reminding everyone why he’s the league’s leading scorer.