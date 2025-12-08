Luka Doncic Makes Emotional Confession About Leaving Family Back in Slovenia for Lakers

After missing two games for the birth of his daughter Olivia, Luka Doncic rushed back from Slovenia and played on fumes in Philadelphia. Even with the jet lag and emotions hitting him hard, he still powered through with a triple-double and an honest admission about how tough the night really was.

After spending just a short amount of time with his family and newborn, Luka Doncic had to rush back to the United States, where the Los Angeles Lakers were waiting for his return eagerly as they headed to Philadelphia. The expectations were high from the Slovenian guard, and it’s safe to say he did not disappoint, but it came at a cost.

“I mean, it was good, definitely good. I got to see my daughter again, obviously my newborn, coming back, it was kind of hard to leave them behind. But it’s a job, so got to do it. So hopefully, I’ll see them soon,” Doncic said after the game.

Although he finished the night with 31 points, 11 assists, and 15 rebounds, wrapping an incredible triple-double performance, he missed his family. That’s why the five-time All-NBA guard did not shy away from making a whole tribute for his two daughters. Meanwhile, the Slovenian star wasn’t just mentally drained by leaving his family at such a crucial point; the travel even took a toll on him physically.

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles past Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“I was tired. I was tired. Mentally, I wasn’t there much, but you know, I’m just glad we got a win,” Doncic revealed. “I think it was 12. I don’t remember exactly. I was tired. It was back-to-back and then a flight of 12 hours, and then the time difference. It was a lot. But you know, it was worth it.”

While Luka Doncic struggled mentally as well as physically in Philadelphia, it seemed like he’d do it all over again for his newborn daughter, Olivia. We mean, why shouldn’t he? After all, he and his fiancée Anaramia Goltes are already proud parents of a two-year-old. So, they know the special feeling of being parents all too well.

Nonetheless, it was pretty clear that Luka Doncic, even though he performed impressively, was in dire need of help. And with Austin Reaves not having the best of nights, that help came from his other superstar teammate, LeBron James, who emerged as the hero of the night for the Lakers in a closely contested game for which he got a lot of praise from his point guard.

Luka Doncic lauds LeBron James for his season-high performance

Although Luka Doncic contributed significantly in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 112-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, he couldn’t have done without LeBron James. The 40-year-old veteran scored 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting, including a game-winning bucket from the left wing, after which he went on to silence the Philly crowd.

“I mean, that was amazing. That was vintage ‘Bron. So we’re happy he was there to save us. He had an amazing game. Obviously, an amazing fourth quarter. That was I think it was two or three baskets was insanely important for us. So he just decided the game,” Doncic said about LeBron James after the matchup.

Imago Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leave a court after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 in game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

With how amazing Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have been this season, James has become somewhat of an afterthought for the first time in his career. After missing the first fourteen games of the season because of a sciatica injury, the Akron native struggled to adjust in the starting five this season. However, he returned to full swing on Sunday.

The forward delivered when it mattered the most, as the Purple & Gold now move on to 17-6 for the season. Nonetheless, it was an extraordinary night in Philadelphia, and both Luka Doncic and LeBron James will gather themselves as their next task will be to take down the San Antonio Spurs, whom they’ll face in the quarter-finals of the NBA Cup on Wednesday.