Luka Doncic Makes EuroBasket History Without Breaking Ex-NBA Star’s Record in Poland Loss

Luka Doncic arrived at EuroBasket 2025 with the weight of expectations on his shoulders, and from the opening tip-off against Poland, he made it clear he wasn’t here to disappoint. Driving to the basket, orchestrating Slovenia’s offense, and drawing fouls with surgical precision, he controlled the tempo of the game like a seasoned veteran. Fans and analysts alike were leaning in, sensing that a historic night could be unfolding.

Even amid the intensity, the game hinted at a larger story: Slovenia’s reliance on Doncic alone might not be enough to secure victory, as demonstrated by the results today. While he commanded the floor, the team’s depth, defensive cohesion, and ability to contain Poland’s sharpshooters were all under the microscope. How Slovenia responds in the coming matches could define their EuroBasket journey and set the stage for whether Doncic’s brilliance can translate into wins.

By the end of the game, Doncic had tallied 34 points, 9 assists, and 5 steals. A tweet from @BasketNews_com noted, “Luka Doncic with 17 made free throws – the most for any player in a #EuroBasket game since 2005 when Juan Carlos Navarro made 18 against Croatia 📊🇸🇮.” It was a performance that demanded attention, setting the stage for a competitive group stage for Luka and the Slovenian team.

(Developing story …)