Luka Doncic Makes Intent Clear to Lakers With Strong Message After $165M Decision

Make no mistakes on the grounds of loyalty and promise when you talk about the Slovenian Sensation. Because this 26-year-old knows what he wants. He knows where his true self lies and where he wants to be. February 2025 was extremely difficult for Luka Doncic. Leaving his only home, Dallas felt like a brutal stab in his heart. Cold-blooded, merciless. However, that’s the past, now buried six feet deep in the NBA’s soil. Why?

Well, ring the bells of joy and let the whole world know: Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA star Luka Doncic has signed a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, with a player option in 2028. This time, Shams Charania’s tweet didn’t send horrors across the fandom. This time, no one is trading Doncic. He just sealed his fate in purple and gold.

Meanwhile, the Slovenian superstar took to his X handle to share a photo of himself dressed in a white t-shirt. And guess what he has in front of him? The contract, with a pen in his hand. Oh yes. This isn’t a dream, after all! He wrote: I just signed my extension with the Lakers. Excited to keep working to bring championships to LA and make Laker Nation proud. Grateful to the Lakers, my teammates and all the fans who’ve shown so much love since day one. This is just the beginning. 💜💛

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

But this supermax extension isn’t the only matter of excitement in the 26-year-old’s life. Following his grand $165 million announcement, Luka also informed: “Today I’m also committing $5 million to help 77 young athletes around the world chase their dreams, just like I did. Basketball gave me everything, and I’m lucky to be able to give back and help the next generation.” The superstar guard’s drive to give to the community just knows no limits.

Now, here’s what the Lakers‘ GM, Rob Pelinka, had to say: “Today is a monumental moment for our franchise. Luka Doncic’s future is with the Los Angeles Lakers. Luka is one of the game’s most transcendent players, and his on-court dominance and passion is without compare. From the moment Luka became a Laker, there was an immediate connection and admiration between Luka and our fanbase.” He added, “You can feel it in your spirit when you attend a Lakers game. Luka is an absolute killer on the court, and blends that with a unique generosity and care for the community. Above all else, Luka will lead our franchise to pursue future championships, a goal that will forever define the Lakers.”

Luka Doncic just locked it in, and the front office can finally exhale. With the extension signed, he is staying put—for now. This deal feels like payback, too. He missed a supermax after the trade, but now he’s cashing in. And once he hits that 10-year mark in the league, an even hefty payday could be waiting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When does Luka Doncic’s deal begin?

Luka Doncic’s new extension kicks off in 2026-27, replacing the player option on his current contract. The three-year deal is projected at $160.8 million, based on a 7 percent salary cap increase. If the cap climbs the full 10 percent, that figure rises to $165.3 million. Now eligible for a maximum-salary extension after six months with the Lakers, Doncic chose a smarter financial route.

Rather than locking in four extra seasons, Doncic opted for a three-year agreement with a player option in 2028-29. The goal? Timing. By then, he’ll hit 10 years of service and unlock a higher max salary starting at 35 percent of the cap. If he re-signs in 2028 free agency, he could ink a five-year deal worth up to $417 million. Even with modest cap growth, the numbers still scream historic.

via Imago Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In just seven seasons, Luka Doncic has built a resume stacked with five All-Star nods, five First Team All-NBA honors, Rookie of the Year, 2023-24 scoring champion, and Western Conference Finals MVP. Through 450 regular-season games, he averages 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists on 46.8 percent shooting. At 25, Luka’s now leaner, hungrier, and ready for EuroBasket action on August 28.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Therefore, Luka Doncic just turned the page, and it reads like a blockbuster. From heartbreak in Dallas to a fresh future in Los Angeles, the Slovenian star has planted his flag in purple and gold. With a new deal signed, a powerful message shared, and EuroBasket on the radar, Luka is locked in. The journey ahead? Bigger, bolder, and wildly unfinished.