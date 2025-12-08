Luka Doncic Makes Wholesome Tribute to Daughters After Returning for Lakers-76ers

On December 4, 2025, Luka Doncic and his fiance, Anamaria Goltes, welcomed their second daughter in Ljubljana, adding another little member to the Doncic family. That’s why Luka had flown home to Slovenia and missed a few games. Tonight, he was back on the court, and while his performance made the usual waves, another heartwarming moment stole the show. Stepping onto the floor in those striking blue colorways, he brought a smile to everyone watching.

Luka Doncic made a heartwarming return to the court for the Lakers vs. 76ers game, stepping out in the Jordan Luka blue colorways. On the shoes, “GO ❤️” was scribbled as a tribute to his daughters, Gabriela and Olivia. In his first game as a two-time girl dad, Luka carried both of his girls with him onto the floor, turning what could have been just another night of basketball into a moment full of love and family pride.

Before the game, Doncic opened up about leaving his newborn just days after her birth to play. “It was a lot, but I’m just happy to be there when she was born,” he said. “It was a hard thing to leave. I was there for the child’s birth, so I was really happy.”

Luka Doncic has kept a heartfelt tradition alive with his signature sneakers. Back in 2023, when he welcomed his first daughter, Gabriela, he wore the Jordan Luka 2 in a pink and tan player-exclusive colorway to celebrate her arrival. The Jordan Luka 2 had been unveiled in five futuristic colorways in June 2023 and hit shelves the following month, but Luka’s pink pair remained strictly player-exclusive—a personal tribute to his little girl.

Fast forward to 2025, and Doncic continues the tradition with the Jordan Luka 4 in a new all-pink colorway titled “Hčerka,” which means “daughter” in Slovenian. The shoe released in October and features pink flyknit uppers blending into the Cushlon 3.0 midsole, shiny pink leather along the tongue and heel, and white accents for contrast.

Even the finer details are personal touches, with the Jordan Jumpman and Doncic’s “LD” logo in black and a pink translucent outsole with white branding completing the look.

The pink colorway was a tribute to Gabriela, and now Luka has added a new layer to the tradition. In his first game as a two-time girl dad, he stepped onto the court in the Jordan Luka 4 “Hčerka” blue colorways, honoring both Gabriela and his new daughter, Olivia. For Luka, it’s more than just shoes. Each colorway tells a story, celebrates family, and adds a personal, emotional touch to his game.

Luka Doncic opened up about how fatherhood has changed him, both on and off the court. “I mean, it changed me, for sure. Uh, just seeing things more clearly,” he said. “At the end of the day it’s the best gift. You can’t get nothing better. Just being part of her life, it’s unbelievable.” For Luka, becoming a dad has given him a new perspective and a deeper sense of purpose.

Away from basketball, Luka and his fiance Anamaria Goltes like to keep their family life low-key. They met as children in Croatia, started dating as teens, and got engaged on 7/7/2023, a subtle nod to Luka’s No. 77 jersey. Since then, raising their daughters has been their priority, with Anamaria often traveling between Slovenia and Los Angeles to make sure their family stays close and grounded.

Doncic leads Lakers past 76ers in close game

The Lakers stumbled in Luka Doncic’s absence, dropping a 126-105 loss to the Celtics on Friday, despite Austin Reaves pouring in 36 points. Without Doncic and LeBron James, who sat out nursing back and foot issues, Los Angeles struggled to find the firepower to keep up. The road trip started rough, and fans were left hoping their stars would return soon.

Sunday night brought a completely different story. Doncic and LeBron were both back to start in the lineup. The pair immediately made their presence felt as the Lakers took down the 76ers 112-108 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Doncic posted a triple-double with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists, while LeBron contributed 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting, with seven rebounds and six assists. The two stars combined for 60 points, turning a tense game into a showcase of experience, skill, and leadership.

The game itself was a nail-biter. Philadelphia kept pace thanks to Tyrese Maxey, who scored 28 points with nine assists and seven rebounds, and Joel Embiid, who added 16 points despite struggling from the floor at 4-of-21. The Lakers led by six in the fourth before a Maxey-Edgecombe surge tied the game at 105-all.

But clutch shots from James and two late free throws from Doncic sealed the win, ending Los Angeles’ seven-game losing streak in Philadelphia. The Lakers exploited the Sixers’ weak rim protection with downhill drives and smart plays, leaving Philadelphia still searching for answers on defense.