Luka Doncic Manages to Avoid Punishment After Heated Moment vs Germany in 19-Point Performance

Luka Dončić made his long-awaited summer debut for Slovenia in a EuroBasket 2025 warm-up game against Germany, showing flashes of midseason form. In just 24 minutes, he put up 19 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds, keeping Slovenia competitive despite a 103–89 home loss. The night also featured moments that reminded fans why Luka is one of the game’s most entertaining players.

The matchup had been circled on Slovenian fans’ calendars for weeks, with anticipation building over how their national hero would look after an offseason that saw him step into even bigger global stardom. Dončić’s presence was felt from the opening tip, dictating the pace with his vision and showing the scoring craft that has made him one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in basketball. Germany’s defensive schemes were designed to make him work for every bucket, throwing physical on-ball pressure and timely double teams his way.

That intensity reached a boiling point midway through the third quarter. After a dunk by Germany’s Isaac Bonga, Dončić had an animated exchange with officials and opponents, which resulted in a technical foul. It looked like the confrontation might escalate for a brief moment, but referees opted against further punishment, allowing him to remain in the game.

The decision proved pivotal for Slovenia, as Dončić quickly reset and delivered a sequence of dazzling plays, including a pull-up three, that reignited the home crowd. His ability to regain focus under pressure underlined a growing maturity in managing his emotions, something both Slovenia and the Lakers will rely on during the intense competition ahead.

A Confident Return to the Court

Dončić’s appearance marked his first competitive minutes since a taxing NBA postseason run with the Lakers, where he shouldered heavy scoring and playmaking responsibilities. Though he appeared noticeably leaner after committing to an offseason conditioning program, his offensive rhythm never wavered: knocking down contested jumpers, orchestrating pick-and-rolls, and threading passes that split Germany’s defense.

For Slovenian supporters, the game served as a celebration of their national icon. Chants rang through the arena, and each made basket sent the crowd into a frenzy. It was a reminder of how central Dončić is to Slovenia’s identity on the global basketball stage. Germany, however, showed why they remain one of Europe’s most complete squads. Franz Wagner’s inside-out scoring kept the visitors comfortably ahead. Their deep rotation allowed them to maintain intensity throughout, forcing Slovenia to chase the game from the second quarter onward.

Still, Dončić’s performance, even in a loss, provided a clear signal: his competitive fire remains intact, his game continues to evolve, and when EuroBasket tips off, Slovenia will have one of the tournament’s brightest stars ready to lead.