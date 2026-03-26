Luka Doncic Matches Michael Jordan’s Historic Feat After Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Over the past weeks, Luka Doncic’s 60-pointer, a 50-pointer, a 41-pointer, and 30-point triple-doubles helped him leapfrog to number 2 in the NBA’s MVP race. But the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has not stopped, and during his pursuit has matched another record set by his idol, Michael Jordan, and broken a record set by the franchise legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Against the Pacers on Wednesday, Luka exploded for his fifth 40th point game in March. His 43 points, six rebounds, and seven assists were enough to match MJ’s average of 40 points over a six-game span, all on the road. This also marked his 16th 40-point game as a Laker, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Anthony Davis for seventh in team history.

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It was possible as Luka Doncic was hot from the beginning. He dropped 21 points in the first quarter, his eighth 20-point quarter this season. In his first full season with the Purple and Gold, the Slovenian is setting his own records. Against the Pistons, Doncic became the fastest Laker to reach 2,000 points in a season since Kobe Bryant in 2005-06. Speaking of Kobe, there was another record of Black Mamba that Luka attached his name to.

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By last week, Doncic had averaged 37.8 points per game in their last six games. It was the most by a Lakers player in a 6-game span within a season since Kobe Bryant in 2011-12 (39.5). Now, the Lakers have won 10 of 11, with Doncic scoring at least 30 points in each. Because of this scoring prowess, recently, even Kevin Durant, who surpassed Michael Jordan at #5 in all-time scoring, stated the Slovenian could be next to overtake that record.

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The reporter asked, who in 20 years might be “passing KD on the scoring list? ” Durant was quick to name Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic. “There’s a lot of guys on… Luka [Doncic] be on the way. You know, they hitting those marks that I hit at that time. LeBron hit, Kobe hit at those, at that age.” In fact, this scoring spree even led to former players and champions reconsidering their MVP stance for the 27-year-old.

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Luka Doncic is turning critics into believers one game at a time

When the entire Kaseya Center chanted ‘MVP’, it was a sign that Doncic was something remarkable. But before the 27-year-0ld dropped 60 points against the Miami Heat on the second night of back-to-back, three former NBA players turned analysts had their doubts. Lou Williams, DeMarcus Cousins, and Kendrick Perkins were sure that Luka was not playing at an MVP level. In fact, they made no place for him in their All-NBA First Team.

But 100 points in 24 hours changed their minds. Williams was the first to state on X, “😂😂😂 I was wrong.” Soon, the other two followed. Perkins was in disbelief since the Lakers arrived in Miami at 4 in the morning and checked into their hotels at 5 am. Yet Luka Doncic was able to score 60 points. “Imma have to drop somebody but he’s definitely got me rethinking who’s going to be my 5 players for First Team All NBA.”

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Boogie also changed his tune. “Yea I was wrong asf!! Luca 1st team without a doubt and also time to have some real convo about MVP this season cause sheeeessshh!! This version of the lakers is a scary team come playoffs!” It is scary; apart from an offensive masterclass, the 27-year-old has locked in on defensive duties as well. For March, his defensive rating stands at 110.8, which is significantly better than 117.4 before the All-Star break.

Dominating on both ends of the floor and breaking the legends’ records is helping Luka to earn his first MVP and championship in the league.