Luka Doncic & Nikola Jokic Face Bold Comparison With 1x All-Star Who Is Under Fire From Draymond Green

Alperen Sengun’s rise in Houston has gone from promising to pivotal. Once seen as a skilled big man with upside, he is central to how the Rockets view their future. His MVP pedigree overseas hinted at this trajectory. Still, the real intrigue lies in what his ascension is stirring around the league—new expectations, higher stakes, and even a rivalry with one of the NBA’s loudest voices.

The conversation began when Rockets GM Rafael Stone drew attention to Sengun’s pre-NBA résumé, comparing it to those of Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic at similar ages. It sparked a wave of curiosity: How close is he to that tier? And more importantly, what does that trajectory mean for Houston as it builds its next contender? The comparisons, lofty as they are, now come with an edge, because some players aren’t just watching from afar—they’re starting to push back.

“Rockets GM Rafael Stone recently said Alperen Sengun’s résumé before coming to the NBA was comparable to Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic,” read a post from Sleeper Rockets. “Stone likened Sengun winning Turkish league MVP at 18 years old to Jokic and Doncic winning MVPs in the Adriatic League and EuroLeague.” The message wasn’t subtle: the Rockets believe they have a cornerstone on a similar path.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Looking at traditional stats from those seasons, Sengun averaged 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game in the Turkish league. Doncic, during his EuroLeague MVP season, put up 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.1 blocks, while Jokic in the Adriatic League posted 15.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks. By raw production, Sengun’s scoring and rebounding held firm, with assists a bit behind Doncic but ahead of Jokic’s scoring profile at that age.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This paints a clearer picture: Sengun’s output wasn’t just comparable in the same statistical neighborhood as two of the league’s most prominent names before they crossed the Atlantic. But what separates their paths is context.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Doncic was orchestrating at the highest level outside the NBA with Real Madrid, facing EuroLeague defenses nightly. Jokic was a more gradual build, translating his developmental Adriatic league dominance into a methodical NBA improvement curve. Sengun, in contrast, landed in a rebuilding Rockets team where his freedom to experiment has accelerated specific skills while leaving others, like defensive consistency, still under construction.

The Rivalry Emerges

That freedom, and his growing role, haven’t gone unnoticed by the league’s more vocal veterans. Draymond Green and Sengun recently exchanged words following their playoff series, sparking headlines about a Rockets-Warriors rivalry. For Golden State, it’s partly about pride: the Warriors see themselves as gatekeepers for rising Western Conference teams. For Houston, it’s a test: how does a young core led by Sengun respond when verbally or physically challenged by a dynasty that refuses to fade?

via Imago Oct 31, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) dives for a loose ball during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Sengun didn’t hesitate to call out the Warriors’ tactics, saying, “They’re a very experienced team, and they fouled a lot. In the playoffs, they don’t call it. But they were the ones crying all series about fouls not being called.” Draymond Green, never one to let a jab slide, fired back on Threads: “That’s a tough thing to say after you lose. You have to win to [say] stuff like that. Hold that L.” The exchange didn’t just fuel headlines; it crystallized the growing tension between a rising Rockets team and a battle-tested dynasty.

Despite ultimately bowing out in seven games to the Warriors, the Rockets walked away from the series with a clear takeaway—Alperen Sengun is the real deal. Across the matchup, Sengun averaged 20.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game, proving he could anchor an offense while holding his own against one of the league’s craftiest defenders in Draymond Green.

His first All-Star campaign carried over seamlessly into the postseason, where his blend of scoring, playmaking, and interior presence became the Rockets’ stabilizing force.

One of the areas where Sengun’s impact was most evident came on the offensive glass. Against a Warriors team that thrives on controlling tempo and limiting second chances, Sengun’s relentlessness on the boards kept Houston alive in multiple games. That ability to extend possessions was a swing factor in a series where every margin mattered.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, the Rockets enter the 2025-26 season with a new weapon in Kevin Durant. Adding a two-time Finals MVP gives Houston not just a scorer of the highest caliber, but a proven playoff closer with championship pedigree. Paired with Sengun’s evolving all-around game, Houston suddenly looks less like a young team learning the ropes and more like a legitimate Western Conference threat.

With both teams poised to contend for playoff seeding, this rivalry could shape more than just headlines. Meetings between Houston and Golden State are beginning to carry that extra weight; the kind that turns regular-season games into measuring sticks, and postseason matchups into grudge matches.