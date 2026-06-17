Luka Doncic Outlines the Teammates He Needs After Calling Lakers’ Season ‘Bad’

Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers’ franchise centerpiece, has broken his offseason silence with a demand that’s far more pointed than LeBron James’ recent “vet max or depth” ultimatum. Where James left his preference open-ended, Doncic named exactly what he wants from Rob Pelinka’s front office.

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Speaking with Gigantes del Basket during the Jordan Brand’s ‘The One’ Madrid stop, Doncic was asked what specific player qualities he requires to perform at his absolute ceiling, and outlined a clear, two-pronged demand. Note: These are approximate translations from Spanish.

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“I think mainly shooters and a big man who can run the pick-and-roll and jump so I can pass to him,” Doncic told the interviewers. “If I have shooters, they won’t double me as much and it helps me out. I think I always need shooters around me because I usually get double-teamed a lot, so I think I need shooters. And some centers who can jump high and block shots.”

The logic tracks with how he plays. Doncic’s game runs through the pick-and-roll, and when a defense collapses on him without consequence, it can afford to send two or three bodies his way. Shooters punish that collapse by forcing defenders to stay home on the perimeter; a lob-catching big punishes it a different way, giving Doncic a target above the rim the instant help arrives.

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Take either piece away, and a defense can simply load up on him without paying for it. It’s also not a new request. He’s said variations of this since Dallas, where he built some of his best stretches around lob-catching bigs like Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, and he’s pointed to similar chemistry with Jaxson Hayes since arriving in LA.

Lakers legend James Worthy has separately flagged shooting and rim protection as the team’s clearest needs, and former Laker Danny Green has echoed the same on ESPN LA radio. When the dressing-room ask and the alumni scouting report line up this neatly, it stops looking like a star’s wish list and starts looking like a roster blueprint.

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Lakers actively trying to meet Luka Doncic’s needs

Luka Doncic’s demand is very specific to the season-long limitations plaguing the Lakers. While guard Austin Reaves remains a highly valued secondary playmaker and an efficient scoring threat, the surrounding rotation routinely left Doncic exposed to aggressive defense and double-teams throughout the regular season.

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Their defensive problems remain glaringly obvious when Marcus Smart is not available. And almost all the analysts and Lakers fans believe Deandre Ayton lacks the right attitude and skill to play alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

The front office, led by general manager Rob Pelinka, is already facing massive pressure to fulfill these specific demands as trade season approaches. League insiders have heavily linked the Lakers to major retooling efforts. Robert Williams III and Walker Kessler are two bigs on the Lakers’ radar.

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But almost no decision can be made unless they resolve the Austin Reaves dilemma. While he’s effective alongside Doncic, his role in the rotation has always been debatable. The undrafted free agent’s breakout season has made him worthy of a big contract. Analysts predict he’s at least worth $178 million right now. That would severely cash strap the Lakers.

Yet he told ESPN recently, “I want to be in LA, I love it. Even though the other extension was turned down, that doesn’t mean that I’m trying to go get a f—ing gigantic number that don’t make sense. I want to be here, I want to win.”

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So maybe he’d take a team-friendly deal to stay, and get both himself and Doncic the depth they need.

In a separate conversation with Marca’s Jorge Quiroga during the same Madrid trip, Doncic was asked to grade a season that saw the Lakers finish fourth in the Western Conference and get swept by Oklahoma City in the second round, a run that ended for him early after a late-season hamstring strain.

Note: These are approximate translations from Spanish.

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“Whenever you don’t win, it’s a bad season,” Doncic told Marca, declining to soften the assessment even with the injury as a built-in excuse.

“So if you don’t win, it’s not a good one.”

The standard isn’t a new one for him. Doncic has spent his career inside the Real Madrid academy system and now at Real Madrid’s NBA equivalent in title expectations, and to Marca he framed the Lakers in the same terms: a roster judged on banners, not seeding.

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A fourth-place finish and a second-round exit would read as a respectable rebuild for most franchises; for a roster built around two former Finals contributors in James and Doncic, it’s the bar he’s setting for himself and, by extension, for Pelinka’s offseason.