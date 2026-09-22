Luka Doncic Pays Tribute to His Daughters Days After Emotional Farewell for Lakers Duty

While the summer has been a huge transition for Luka Doncic with his team and his preparation for the new season, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar also went through a major change in his personal life. After settling his court battle with ex, Anamaria Goltes, Doncic prepares to report to Southern California for training camp and media day ahead of the 2026–27 season. But before that, the All-Star offered a touching reminder of what truly fuels him off the court.

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Unveiling a fresh edition of his signature footwear line with Jordan Brand, Doncic left his millions of followers touched with an emotional farewell to his home country and his two special girls, his young daughters, Gabriela and Olivia.

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In a recent video feature with SLAM, Doncic spotlighted the Jordan Luka 5 “Familia,” a brand new colorway with a sentimental, custom-crafted iteration of his main signature sneaker . Directing the spotlight on his family roots, the “Familia” colorway draws design inspiration directly from his children .

The design showcases soft pastel tones, cotton candy mesh striping, and a scribbled heart motif that has become a staple detailing across his signature footwear line .

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It was originally announced in April before finally revealing the design for the upcoming season. For the 27-year-old playmaker, embedding his children into his signature line serves as a constant point of connection as he prepares for another grueling 82-game NBA campaign.

The tribute coincides with an emotional farewell post Doncic shared on social media before departing Slovenia. Accompanying a series of photos documenting quiet summer moments with his daughters, including walking in the park, making beaded jewelry, swimming, and letting his eldest daughter braid his hair, Doncic penned a heartfelt message.

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“G+O, no matter where in the world your Dad is, there is not a day you are not in my heart,” Dončić wrote, translating his original Slovenian caption. “Wherever I go, they are always with me. I love you both! ❤️❤️”

Doncic’s emotional message and tribute sneaker hold profound significance against the backdrop of a challenging summer off the floor. The Lakers star was navigating a contentious legal battle in a Slovenian court with his former fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, regarding child custody and maintenance petitions for Gabriela and Olivia.

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Goltes reportedly sought to restrict Doncic’s custody visitation while petitioning for significant child support, prompting Doncic to file for emergency court motions to secure regular contact with his children. They eventually settled the case to have an amicable co-parenting relationship.

Ironically, Doncic had been on an absolute tear on the court and entered the MVP chat. A late-season hamstring injury forced him out of the postseason. But he reportedly traveled to Slovenia during his rest and rehab to maximize time with his daughters.

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Doncic took the deliberate step earlier this summer to sit out his international commitments with the Slovenian senior national team during the FIBA World Cup.



Instead, he remained in Ljubljana, undergoing intensive physical rehabilitation following the left hamstring tear that cut short his 2025–26 postseason run with the Lakers.

Despite the personal hurdles, Doncic has maintained an unwavering commitment to his Lakers teammates. Prior to returning to Los Angeles, he hosted a four-day minicamp in Ljubljana for the Lakers roster, bringing teammates together to scrimmage on his childhood courts and build chemistry ahead of official camp.



While his teammates returned to the US, Doncic stayed behind and is now about to head back to California.

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With over 200 days since his last competitive NBA action, a fully healthy Doncic enters the upcoming season looking leaner and more motivated. As head coach, JJ Redick constructs an offensive scheme tailored around Doncic’s elite playmaking alongside Austin Reaves and newly acquired center Walker Kessler, the Lakers aim to mount a serious title run.



For Doncic, this upcoming campaign will feature the initials “G+O” laced tightly to his feet.