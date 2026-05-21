Luka Doncic Ranked More Overrated Than Tyrese Haliburton in Latest NBA Players Poll

The Athletic’s annual anonymous NBA player poll has become one of the league’s most uncomfortable mirrors because it reveals how players view each other when cameras and microphones disappear.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Previous editions saw Trae Young and Rudy Gobert top the “most overrated” voting. This year’s results produced another surprising twist: Luka Doncic received more overrated votes from his peers than Tyrese Haliburton.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Athletic surveyed 81 NBA players for its 2026 edition of the poll, and Alperen Sengun surprisingly led the overrated voting at 12.3%. Gobert and Young tied for second at 8.6%, while Karl-Anthony Towns, Paolo Banchero, and Ja Morant also appeared prominently.

Further down the ballot, Doncic, Deni Avdija, Scottie Barnes, and Pascal Siakam each received 3.7% of the vote. Haliburton finished lower at 2.5%, a result that stood out considering how much public “overrated” discourse surrounded the Indiana Pacers star throughout the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doncic missed the 2026 playoffs entirely after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2. Without him, the Los Angeles Lakers were swept by Oklahoma City in the second round.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing mattered because Doncic entered the season carrying enormous expectations after his blockbuster trade from the Dallas Mavericks to Los Angeles in 2025. The move instantly turned the Lakers into perceived title favorites, and fair or not, this poll often reflects the gap between hype and postseason availability as much as actual talent.

Haliburton’s 2.5% was arguably the poll’s most surprising number given the public criticism surrounding the Indiana Pacers this season. After being one of the most discussed names in last year’s overrated debate, Haliburton actually received fewer votes from players than Doncic did, suggesting peers still value his impact differently than public discourse does.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sengun’s result was equally fascinating. The Houston Rockets center averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists this season, production matched leaguewide only by Nikola Jokic and Jalen Johnson. Yet the poll showed that perception around effort, style, and expectations still shapes how players judge one another.

What the Poll Reveals About How Players View Doncic

What makes Doncic’s 3.7% notable is not necessarily the percentage itself, but who cast the votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

These are players who scout him, defend him, and prepare for him on a nightly basis, not television analysts reacting to highlights or box scores. Voting Doncic “overrated” is not a dismissal of his talent. It is more likely a reflection of how some peers view the difference between his reputation, expectations, and postseason availability over the last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jan 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Dončić (77) draws a foul in between San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Stephon Castle (5) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Gobert and Young appearing repeatedly in these polls has turned their placements into long-running league narratives rather than one-off reactions.

For Doncic, however, 2026 marks the first meaningful appearance of his name in this discussion. Whether it becomes a recurring label will likely depend on what happens next season once he returns healthy and the Lakers re-enter the championship conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ironically, the poll’s “most underrated” leaders, Johnson and Derrick White, represented the exact opposite archetype: players whose production consistently earns more respect inside locker rooms than it does in public discourse.