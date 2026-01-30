Luka Doncic Reacts to Novak Djokovic Beating Jannik Sinner for Australian Open Final Spot

Ultimate defiance helped Novak Djokovic defeat his five-game losing skid against Jannik Sinner. The world number 4 battled through the immense heat and lengthy semi-final to secure a chance at winning his 11 Australian Open on Sunday. His elation surpassed what he’s felt in years. His victory didn’t just showcase an iron will, but the resistance of a vintage master who refuses to quit. This was a win for everybody who chanted his name in the arena.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Even Los Angeles Lakers sensation Luka Doncic celebrated his milestone victory. The Slovenian, who is close with Novak Djokovic, took to his Instagram stories. He shared the moment the Serbian tennis great won. The three goat emojis Doncic used with the story signal at Djokovic’s everlasting greatness.

The 38-year-old didn’t seem to have his legs at points in the game. He gasped after long rallies, and his feet had noticeable blisters. It seemed Sinner would crash the party again, leading by a set. However, Novak Djokovic simply wasn’t going to be denied. His imperious defense opened up the path towards an outstanding victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Jannik Sinner of Italy congratulates Novak Djokovic of Serbia on his win in the mens semifinal on day 13 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Saturday, January 31, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJAMESxROSSx 20260131110983465720

Their clash had the necessary climax. It was a five-set throwdown that saw both the Italian and Djokovic push each other to the limits. In the end, the 24-time Grand Slam winner defended 16 of 18 break-point opportunities. That allowed him to recover from being a set down, to snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. Novak Djokovic doesn’t intend to pass the torch just yet.

However, an equally challenging opponent waits in the Final. He will face the top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who also made his first Australian Open Final. The match could either usher Alcaraz into the pantheon of greats or expand an icon’s outlandish legacy. They’ve met at the grand stage four times, stuck at a 2-2 tiebreaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic and Novak Djokovic’s close relationship

Two Balkan region athlete’s at the very top of their professions. That’s where the mutual respect between Novak Djokovic and Luka Doncic emerged. The Serbian tennis giant recalls following Doncic’s journey since he was a teenager playing for Real Madrid. He considers Doncic to be a “true leader,” even regularly tuning into his games when he played for the Dallas Mavericks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I think all the best about Luka as a basketball player and as a person, I have had direct contact with him for several years and we saw each other in Madrid while he played for Real. I am very happy for his success and I support him from the bottom of my heart – I follow him, I watch every game,” Djokovic said.

Similarly, Luka Doncic celebrates the Serb with the same excitement. He congratulated him on winning the gold at the Olympics. On every opportunity that presents itself, Doncic hails Novak Djokovic as the ‘GOAT’. That claim is bound to gain more gravitas if he manages to vanquish Carlos Alcaraz in the finals.

History is staring at Novak Djokovic. You can bet any amount that Luka Doncic will be among the thousands cheering him on as he looks for his record-extending 25 Grand Slam. Do you think Djokovic has another epic performance left in him for Sunday? Let us know your views in the comments below.