Luka Doncic Reacts to Sexiest Slovenian 2025 Nomination After $7.3B Announcement

2025 has been an explosive year for Luka Doncic. Moving from Dallas to LA, he went through an emotional transition. However, the physical transformation that came across the summer break turned the tables for him. A 30-pound-less “lean Luka” walked into Europe’s biggest league, the EuroBasket. Destined to shine, he did. And guess what that led to? He unknowingly became a candidate for the “Sexiest Slovenian.”

Interestingly enough, the 26-year-old wasn’t aware of this unofficial title that he was competing in. During a conversation with Nice Kicks, host Dez Moore asked Doncic if he knew about his nomination for Sexiest Slovenian of 2025. Clearly surprised, the Lakers superstar admitted, “No.” He had no idea.

Moore pulled out his phone to show him the poll and said that he voted for Luka. Well, there seems to be no reason why the sharpshooter from Slovenia doesn’t deserve the title. In EuroBasket 2025, Luka Doncic finished No. 1 in several categories. They include points per game (34.7), efficiency rating per game (36.6), and usage (41.8%).

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, Doncic’s kicks came into focus. Signed with Jordan brand until 2029, the 26-year-old wore his latest pair for the interview with Nice Kicks. Recently, he also gave the Lakers squad his Jordan Luka shoes. And made sure LeBron James wore them too, something he hasn’t done in years.

Now, the Christmas Day game awaits. However, Doncic is yet to receive the green signal to play following his day-to-day tag due to the left leg contusion. But if he makes it to the floor, he will be wearing a new pair of shoes. The $7.3 billion worth Jordan brand just unleashed Luka 5 on Wednesday.

Luka Doncic’s fresh sneakers see the light of dawn

Luka Doncic will turn Thursday’s spotlight into a statement moment, unveiling his fifth signature sneaker during a nationally televised clash. After sparking curiosity on Instagram with the short film

“Bad Luka, Nice Shoes” on Tuesday, Jordan Brand confirmed the reveal on Wednesday morning.

The Jordan Luka 5 arrives on Thursday, January 8, at 10:00 a.m. EST, priced at $135, via Jordan.com and select stores. The new chapter opens with daring color stories, led by Venom, blending illusion green with sharp black accents. Built for crafty movers, the Luka 5 boosts speed shifts through full-length Zoom Strobel energy and an upgraded ISOband for grip, control, and court connection.

Well, Luka Doncic is living a movie montage, and every scene keeps topping the last. A new city, a leaner frame, EuroBasket dominance, and a surprise pop culture buzz followed him into 2025. Add Jordan Brand moments, shared sneakers with teammates, and a looming Christmas stage. Now, with fresh shoes ready and anticipation buzzing, all eyes wait for his next step.