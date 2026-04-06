Luka Doncic Ready to Leave USA as Lakers Star Takes Urgent Decision After Troubling Injury

Once again Luka Doncic is trying to prove the hamstring strain isn’t going to hold him back. For weeks, he played through the pain and had some close shaves with serious injuries. The inevitable happened. On the way to the Lakers’ blowout 43-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2, Doncic left the second half with a serious injury. MRIs confirmed the next day that he has a grade 2 hamstring strain. An injury that could sideline him well into the playoffs. But that’s not a timeline Luka Doncic is taking lying down.

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Shams Charania confirmed that Doncic, his personal medical staff, and the Lakers’ medical staff have reached an unusual agreement in order to speed up his recovery. He is flying to Europe to undergo specialized medical treatment for his left hamstring strain. The move highlights the urgency within the Lakers’ camp as they prepare for a playoff run without their leading scorer.

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“After consultation with Lakers doctors and his own medical team, Luka Doncic will seek specialized medical treatment in Europe on his Grade 2 left hamstring in an attempt to expedite his return to play,” agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball confirmed to Charania.

Coming from the ESPN veteran and Doncic’s agent, it’s legitimate unlike a lot of rumors circulating about the Lakers’ injury crisis with Luka, Austin Reaves, and Marcus Smart.

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Where in Europe he’s heading to specifically is not clear. While Doncic spent his early pro career with Real Madrid, he could also be going to his native Slovenia. He’s also currently in a bitter custody battle for his daughters with ex, Anamaria Goltes in Slovenia.

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In the NBA, it has massive implications. Doncic’s regular season ended at 64 games that season. This move proves he’s putting his return to the Lakers above his individual honors. But Bill Duffy is using an extraordinary circumstances challenge to keep him in MVP contention.

This flips the script. Everything that was initially reported on his possible return after the first round of the playoffs is now uncertain. Previously, he had an extra week when the Play-In Tournament went on and the playoff-bound Lakers get a week-long rest. Though we’d only get a clearer picture when he does begin rehab in Europe.

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Luka Doncic’s recovery plan shifts the Lakers’ timeline

On April 2, 2026, after a dismal shooting performance where he appeared physically compromised, Doncic was in a one-on-one battle with OKC’s Jalen Williams. But when he went for a shot, he suddenly collapsed in the third quarter with a non-contact injury.

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That same game, Austin Reaves had to sit out the fourth quarter with back pain. He was also diagnosed with a grade 2 oblique injury. Both were due to miss the rest of the regular season with an additional week off during the Play-Ins.

JJ Redick confirmed before Sunday’s matchup that both players plan to beat the recovery timeline and rejoin them as soon as possible. “Both those guys are going to try to come back, so it’s our job to extend the season so that they can come back.”

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While the Lakers have already clinched a top-six seed and will avoid the Play-In Tournament, the loss of Doncic and Reaves leaves a massive void in the rotation. While AR’s plans are unknown, Doncic’s making a transcontinental move. By seeking treatment abroad, a move often associated with cutting-edge regenerative therapies or specialized European specialists, Doncic is going the extra mile to bypass the typical four-to-six-week recovery window for a partial hamstring tear.

The decision to travel across the Atlantic comes at a pivotal moment for the Lakers (50–27). On Sunday, April 5, the team suffered its first loss since the injury, falling 134–128 to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite LeBron James carrying the offensive load with a massive 30-point effort, the Doncic-Reaves signature rhythm was sorely missed.

As LeBron James previously said, they want the team to be at full health for the playoffs. If this European trip is successful, James’ fifth title pursuit might be salvaged with Doncic’s return.