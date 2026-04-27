Luka Doncic Ready to Pay NBA Fine Despite Not Being on Court After Controversy During Lakers-Rockets

A locker room eruption, a rookie’s first-ever ejection, and officials issuing five technical fouls in the final minutes of a blowout turned Game 4 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets into complete chaos. Long after the final buzzer, though, the most telling moment happened in the locker room, where a sidelined Lakers star stepped in to back a rookie who had just experienced the wildest night of his young career.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Luka Doncic told rookie Adou Thiero after the game that he would personally cover whatever fine the NBA hands down. Doncic made that gesture in response to one of the strangest endings to a playoff game in recent memory, a 115-96 Rockets win that devolved into a technical foul parade.

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After officials ejected Deandre Ayton, they handed out five more technical fouls, three to the Lakers and two to the Rockets. Officials then ejected Thiero and Aaron Holiday with 1:11 remaining after the two exchanged words during a rebound. LeBron James did not hold back. “That was uncalled for, and it made no sense,” he said. “I think that’s the first time he’s ever been thrown out of a game in his life. I don’t think that was warranted.”

The chaos at the end masked how badly the game had already slipped away from the Lakers. Their night unraveled when Ayton, who led the team with 19 points and 10 rebounds, was ejected with 5:41 left in the third quarter after officials ruled his contact with Alperen Sengun a Flagrant 2. From there, Houston pushed the lead to 25 by the end of the quarter, and even LeBron’s playmaking could not steady a Lakers offense that committed eight turnovers, with its star shooting just 2-for-9 from the field.

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Even Sengun admitted the late-game calls went too far. “I didn’t expect them to eject him, to be honest,” he said. “I think it was a little bit soft.” Lakers coach JJ Redick said he never received a clear explanation for Thiero’s ejection, and tensions carried over after the buzzer, when players told ESPN that Jae’Sean Tate taunted them at center court. Marcus Smart summed it up bluntly: “Hilarious. Very hilarious.”

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Doncic’s gesture carries weight beyond the money. He has not played since April 2 due to a hamstring strain and has watched the entire series from the sidelines. With the Lakers still holding a 3-1 lead, his return may not come until the next round. But even in street clothes, Doncic found a way to lead. Covering a rookie’s fine is a small act financially, but inside an NBA locker room, it sends a clear message about accountability and support.

“He’s Young, He’ll Learn”: What the Game 4 Fallout Means for the Lakers Heading Into Game 5

The bigger picture is still manageable for the Lakers. They lead the series 3-1, even without Doncic, and remain in control heading into Game 5. Role players have stepped up, with Luke Kennard and Smart carrying major offensive responsibility in stretches. The chaos from Game 4 will not change the series outlook, but the officiating likely will not go unnoticed. Seven technical fouls and multiple late ejections, including a rookie’s first career ejection, will almost certainly draw attention from the league office.

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Imago Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) celebrate with teammates after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Thiero’s situation is the one most likely to generate a response. LeBron James used the word “warranted” specifically in pushing back on the ejection, careful language from a veteran who knows how the review process works. Doncic’s offer to cover the fine, reported by McMenamin and confirmed by sources inside the locker room, signals an internal culture around the rookie: the team is behind him, and the man most responsible for bringing him to Los Angeles via trade is not about to let him absorb the financial consequence alone.

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Redick confirmed Sunday that Doncic has resumed light on-court movement, a clear sign his return is getting closer. For now, though, his biggest impact came off the floor. While he could not help on the court, he still showed leadership in the locker room, writing a check for a rookie whom officials threw out of a game he could not even play in.