Luka Doncic Receives Strong Message From Lakers Legends Amid Major Body Transformation

“He always idolized Kobe Bryant growing up, and I always said follow the example of Kobe Bryant. It’s all about working hard and being able to realize your dreams.” Mychal Thompson, being a 2x NBA champion, wanted his son, Klay Thompson, to follow in the footsteps of Kobe in order to succeed in the league. The Lakers have a long list of legends who were part of contributed to the franchise’s success. Now, the 70-year-old has the same expectation from the next face of the team–Luka Doncic.

Let’s not forget that Thompson Sr. was “really disappointed” when his son chose the Mavericks over the Lakers. At the time, Doncic was part of the Dallas team, but in February, a blockbuster trade involving Luka and Anthony Davis changed the entire perception of untouchable players in the league. Last season, the partnership of Doncic and LeBron James did not produce a championship, but this season, they have a chance. After all, the fans are over the moon with photos of ‘lean Luka’. But it seems Klay’s father is not that impressed.

“Yeah, I want to see what he looks like in October when he reports to training camp. When JJ Redick said, uh, ‘We need to, we need to get in better condition next year.’ I don’t think he was talking about…” said Mychal Thompson. He believed that the message from the Lakers’ head coach should have been direct. “So, he should just say, ‘Hey, Luka needs to get in Kobe Bryant shape. If you’re going to be the face of the Lakers franchise, you got to be in shape like Magic was, like Kobe was, like LeBron has been. That’s the expectations that’s required of you if you face of this franchise.’ And there’s no sugarcoating…No excuses. This is your job. This is your build.”

The message from the 2x NBA champion is very clear. Follow the footsteps of the legends that brought success to the Purple and Gold team. He wasn’t done with just stating it once. “You have to be in shape to do it. Just asking was Kobe ever out of shape? Was Magic? No. Those guys came in and could run and play all day.” Since the lights shine differently in LA, the pressure is always to win. Which Luka Doncic truly understood early on. Back in February, the Slovenian said, “You come here, you see all the names, all the trophies. It’s a big motivation to be a part of something this big.”

Maybe that’s why over his course with the Lakers, now we are seeing a more ‘lean’ version of the 5x All-Star. But Mychal Thompson wants this to be an everyday thing. “Inexcusable, man. Inexcusable. There’s no reason for an athlete to be out of shape. This is how you make your money. And if you expect to see that check and that direct deposit every month or twice a month, then as an owner, I expect you to be in the best shape of your life.”

Not just Luka Doncic, but Thompson Sr. has put the spotlight on another Lakers star

Being a number 1 draft pick adds another layer of pressure on the players. Plus, when the team already has stars like LeBron James and Luka, it’s even more imperative to state your claim. That’s exactly what Mychal Thompson wants the new Lakers center, Deandre Ayton, to deliver big time. Ayton became the third Bahamian to ever wear the Lakers jersey (after Thompson himself and Rick Fox).

Apart from that, Thompson Sr. was also the number one draft pick in his class (1978) and shared the locker room with three other number 1 draft picks in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969), Magic Johnson (1979), and James Worthy (1982). But he managed to leave a mark on the franchise. So what can Ayton do? On the same ‘Hoops Talk with Allen Sliwa,’ Thompson added, “Twenty points, 12 rebounds, one block per quarter… how easy is that?”

Before this, he added why there was pressure on Ayton and his addition makes the Lakers more potent to beat the current NBA champions. “It comes down to Deandre Ayton and how bad he wants it. If he wants to be an all-star caliber center, he might not make the all-star team, but if he wants to play at that level, then the Lakers will be a serious threat to beat Oklahoma City next year.” So, the message is loud and clear to Luka Doncic and Ayton on how they should approach this season.