Luka Doncic Reopens Mavs Fans’ Old Wound After Avoiding Suffering Nikola Jokic Fate

Just past the group stage, FIBA EuroBasket 2025 has already been nothing short of chaos. Lauri Markkanen’s 43-point eruption against Great Britain set the tone, Alperen Sengun fueled Turkey’s upset of Serbia, and Finland sent shockwaves by knocking out Nikola Jokic and the favorites. Amid the drama, though, no star has burned brighter than Slovenia’s Luka Doncic. Entering the tournament under a cloud of doubts, the Los Angeles Lakers point guard has answered with unshakable focus and trademark brilliance. Tonight proved no different, as Doncic once again carried Slovenia with the poise and fire of a player made for the biggest stage.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At just 26, Luka Doncic walked into Arena Riga in Latvia carrying the weight of an entire nation—and by the final buzzer, it was clear he had done them proud. Facing the Italian squad (4-1 wins in the group stage) in the Round of 16, the Slovenian star wasted no time making his presence felt, exploding for 28 points in the first half alone and sending Italy on the back foot in the very first quarter (29-11). But that was only the prelude. By the end of the night, Doncic had stamped his authority on the knockout stage with a jaw-dropping 42 points and 10 rebounds, delivering a performance that will be etched into EuroBasket lore.

By doing so, not only did Doncic guide his native Slovenia to the last eight of the FIBA EuroBasket 2025, but he also avoided suffering a similar fate to that of ESPN’s top-ranked player, Nikola Jokic, and Serbia, who crashed out of the tournament yesterday after losing a close game against Finland. Nonetheless, this showing by Luka Doncic has truly won over the Lakers Nation, but on the other hand, it has reopened some unhealed wounds for the Dallas Mavericks supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dallas fans still haven’t forgiven Nico Harrison for trading Luka Doncic

Even months after the seismic trade that sent 26-year-old Luka Doncic from Dallas to Los Angeles, its aftershocks are still being felt by Mavericks supporters. Tonight served as yet another painful reminder of what the franchise gave up, and their frustration is palpable. “The year is 2060, and I still won’t forgive Nico Harrison for trading Luka away,” one fan vented, echoing the sentiments of many disillusioned supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There’s no denying the hope Luka inspired in Dallas. The Slovenian star, too, seemed to believe his journey in Texas would be long and storied. From the 2021 Finals run to every hard-fought victory, Mavericks fans clung to the belief that a championship would one day come to North Texas. Yet, that February trade has left deep scars, a reminder of dreams deferred and the bittersweet realities of NBA roster moves.

Watching Luka Doncic dominate this summer, Mavericks fans can’t help but place the blame squarely on GM Nico Harrison for trading the five-time All-Star point guard. One fan vented on social media: “Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic ‘koz he was fat.’ Nico Harrison, you are Italian.” The comment reflects a deeper frustration in Dallas, where many feel Luka’s weight was never truly an issue, yet it was turned into one to justify the trade. Some speculate the move was about the looming supermax contract, but now those concerns seem moot. Despite the recent moves, Harrison remains a villain in the eyes of many Mavericks supporters.

AD

Meanwhile, another user also shared the same thought as he wrote in disbelief, “Nico Harrison really traded Luka.” Well, his reaction doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, given that the new Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been lighting up the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 this summer. He’s leading the scoring charts, averaging around 32.4 points along with 8 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

At the same time, some fans tried to frame the trade as a bold move by Nico Harrison. One tweeted, “Nico Harrison actually traded Luka,” alongside a GIF reading, “That’s a bold strategy, cotton, let’s see if it pays off for him.” While Harrison has largely stayed out of the public eye in those months, the backlash against him eased slightly after the Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg. Still, many argue that a squad combining both Flagg and Luka would have been far deadlier, rather than placing the full weight of expectation on a teenager.

Other reactions highlighted the tangible impact Luka continues to have in Los Angeles. One supporter wrote, “God damn, I hate Nico Harrison,” reflecting the frustration of seeing Luka thrive with the Lakers. Following LeBron James’ transition, Doncic has quickly become the default face of Los Angeles, maintaining elite performance night after night—a presence Dallas could have leveraged as their cornerstone had he remained in Dallas.

via Imago Ljubljana, Slovenia, August 19th 2025, Luka Doncic of Slovenia during the International basketball Friendly match between Slovenia and Great Britain at Arena Stozice, Ljubljana, Slovenia. Photo by Igor Kupljenik/Sports Press Photo PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xIgorxKupljenikx/xSPPx Sportspressphoto_SPR12442

Yet even these reactions pale in comparison to a fan who claimed that Nico Harrison had destroyed his love for the game. “Nico Harrison really killed my love for basketball,” he wrote, capturing a sentiment shared by many Mavericks supporters. For some fans, a player isn’t just an athlete—they are the lens through which they experience the sport. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry have all held this place in their fans’ hearts, becoming the embodiment of inspiration, excitement, and loyalty. For a new generation, Luka Doncic had become that figure in Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watching Luka dominate on the international stage just months after being traded, with doubts raised about his weight and conditioning, only reinforces the magnitude of what Dallas lost. His continued excellence leaves little doubt: he remains a generational talent, one whose impact extends far beyond the scoreboard, reminding fans why the game captured their hearts in the first place.