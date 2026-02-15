Luka Doncic Responds to Kevin Durant’s Accusation Against European Players Ahead of All-Star Game

The battle to save the NBA All-Star Game has officially turned personal. What began as frustration over declining ratings and mounting criticism has now escalated into a public back-and-forth between some of the league’s biggest names. In the days leading up to All-Star Weekend, Kevin Durant pushed back hard against the narrative that today’s stars are responsible for the exhibition’s lack of competitiveness. He argued that the intensity romanticized from past decades never truly existed and, notably, shielded elder statesmen like LeBron James and Stephen Curry from blame.

But it was Durant’s next point that truly stirred the waters. The two-time champion questioned why European superstars weren’t being scrutinized with the same energy. In his view, if the modern All-Star Game is being labeled a mockery, then players like Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic should be part of that conversation, too. That suggestion didn’t sit well. Durant’s acquisition was met with resistance from Doncic, who fact-checked the two-time NBA champion.

“It was the same when I played in my first All-Star game, so I don’t know why KD mentioned me and Jokic,” Doncic told reporters when asked about Durant’s comments. “But I think we’ll see a more competitive game this year with the World vs USA format.”

Viewership of the All-Star Game has declined significantly in recent years. Last year, it recorded the second-lowest viewership in the previous 25 years. In 2025, the All-Star Game drew 4.7 million viewers. It was just above 4.6 million recorded in 2023. While the ratings decline could reasonably be attributed to the absence of superstar players like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Anthony Edwards, it is concerning for the NBA.

However, there are more than one reason the ratings have fallen every year, and it’s certainly not limited to one side.

What are the possible reasons behind the falling ratings of the All-Star Game?

In 1998, Kobe Bryant was more than willing to make a point. In his first All-Star Game, he directly challenged Michael Jordan. When players make it personal to prove themselves against alphas, it’s easy to generate interest and consequently higher viewership. However, over the last two decades, there has undoubtedly been a lack of fierce competition among players during the game.

One of the primary reasons has been the absolute obliteration of defense in the game. From half-court shots and open 3-pointers to open layups, the players making open shots with a big smile on their faces is undoubtedly not what basketball fans like. Secondly, the friendliness among players, the US and European stars alike, is also pushing fans away from the All-Star Game.

In a world dominated by social media and growing communication among players from opposing teams, the All-Star Weekend offers a time for meet-and-greets. With almost nothing worthy enough at stake, players tend to use this game recreationally. In all of it, potential injury also plays a big part. The All-Star Break is a transitional phase before teams start taking regular-season games seriously and begin preparing for the playoffs. Players don’t view getting injured in a low-stakes game and jeopardizing their team’s season as a risk worth taking.

Fans may get to see a more serious competition in the new format. But if history has shown anything, changing the format has not been a reliable factor either. However, now that both European and US stars are calling each other out, we might finally see a high level of competitiveness.