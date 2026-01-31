Luka Doncic Reveals Expectations for Superbowl Halftime Show After Historic Night vs Wizards

As the days count down to the Super Bowl, a big question looms: Will Bad Bunny perform “La Jumpa?” You know the TikTok hit that says, “Luka, stepback, la jumpa!” While music and basketball have always intersected in perfect harmony, Luka Doncic’s friendship with Bad Bunny healed the world. Especially when the Puerto Rican hitmaker iconized his signature move.

Maybe it’s too much to ask Bad Bunny to take inspiration from Kendrick Lamar’s Serena Williams feature last year. But we have to know Doncic felt about his friend headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The best time to ask was after the Lakers blew out the Wizards, 142-111. Doncic came back from that injury scare against the Cavs to drop 37 points tonight. While he’s in a great mood, a reporter asked him in Spanish “Bad Bunny is going to perform at halftime. I believe he’s your friend, what do you think about a Latino performing for the Halftime show?”

Doncic, with all his fluency, he learnt spending his teens with Real Madrid, responded with excitement. His words can be translated as follows. “I think it’s really good. I’m really looking forward to seeing him mainly because it’s him. I listen to him a lot so I can’t wait to see him.”

The Lakers host the Golden State Warriors on February 8, right before the Super Bowl matchup between the Patriots and Seahawks begins. They will probably have the time to have a watch party even if Doncic can’t reasonably attend the game. But there’s no way he’s skipping the halftime show.

Luka Doncic’s friendship with Bad Bunny is for the books

The connection between Luka Doncic and Bad Bunny is not a distant athlete-artist relationship. As Doncic said today, they go way back. The Latin reggaeton star’s admiration for the Slovenian became pop culture lore when he referenced him in not one but two songs when Doncic was the cornerstone of the Dallas Mavericks franchise.

The first one came in 2020. The translated lines, “Luka Dončić, there’s no way I’m missing, We stay at two hundred and we aren’t slowing down,” in “25/8” uses the Mavs’ then genrational talent as a benchmark of success through hard work.

He followed it up with “La Jumpa” that went viral on TikTok. The song iconizes Doncic’s athleticism, especially his signature step-back three. That very three went off the ledge of the infamous elevated court in Cleveland this week. It nearly sidelined Doncic with a serious ankle injury but he managed to shake it off and put on another strong performance tonight.

Doncic might have another score to showcase on his Instagram Stories to a Bad Bunny song. Thanks to “La Jumpa,” Luka made it a habit to flex his best statlines against a Bad Bunny track.

As the Super Bowl approaches, Doncic appears ready to trade his jersey for an epic watch party at the Super Bowl Halftime Show to cheer on his friend’s historic moment.