Luka Doncic Reveals First Major Move to Take Over LeBron James’ Leadership Role With Lakers

Replacing LeBron James’ influence is no easy task. While speaking to ESPN on media day, Luka Doncic admitted it was a “sad” feeling when the 22-time All-Star did not return. The Slovenian knew the onus was on him to bring the new-looking Los Angeles Lakers roster together.

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That’s why Doncic planned a five-day minicamp, which began in his hometown, Ljubljana. Golf, kayaking and even a scenic boat ride were part of the itinerary. With 9 new faces on the roster, it was important for the Purple and Gold players to have a team bonding exercise. But why Slovenia?

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“Well, obviously, first, you know, I couldn’t come to US this year. I was with my daughters spending time,” Luka Doncic said to Brian Windhorst about hosting the camp in his native country. “But then it’s very important for me first that they see where I come from and then just everybody spends time together, especially not all basketball-related, because we’re going to be all basketball. And just to get to know them off the court, how are they like? So I think the trip was a big success.”

The ESPN veteran then asked if being the locker room leader and taking on a bigger role after LeBron James’ departure played a part in his planning.

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“Yeah, it was definitely a start of that. It was definitely just thinking about that also. There are a lot of new guys that I mean, I know them, I play against them, but I don’t know them personally. So that was a part of it, too.”

It was not just the players whom Luka Doncic hosted in his native country. Before the roster arrived, the six-time All-Star spent some time with his head coach.

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“It was just one-on-one time,” JJ Redick previously said. “We played, I think, 72 holes of golf in 48 hours, had some great meals together.”

Once LeBron James decided not to return, the Lakers moved quickly to capitalize on the $50 million in cap space. Their biggest signing was of Walker Kessler, whom Luka Doncic personally pitched for.



Other signings include Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle, Jaden Hardy and Kevon Looney.

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Not to forget, Cameron Carr, the rookie the Lakers selected with their first-round pick. Luka Doncic even uploaded a vlog to showcase how the Lakers players enjoyed their trip to Ljubljana.

They even played a competitive scrimmage in which the Slovenian inadvertently hit a teammate. Luka Doncic’s elbow caught Sexton in the mouth, and he was bleeding. But he did not leave the court, showcasing his tenacity. Despite that hit, the newest member of the Purple and Gold franchise appreciated his Slovenian teammate’s leadership ability.

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“For Luka to do that, that just shows a true leader. You can tell that’s the role that he wants to fall into this season and be the one to lead us,” Sexton said.

Even veteran Kevon Looney, who has won three championships with the Warriors, had a lot of praise for Luka Doncic.

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“I never did that before (mini camp), so that just shows his character, showing that he really wants to win,” said Looney.

To make the trip more personal, Doncic even made sure his teammates visited healthcare facilities to cheer and greet mothers with newborn babies. The trip to Slovenia was a step in the right direction for leader Luka. Now, he has set his eyes on the championship.

Last season ended on a rough note for Luka Doncic despite being the scoring leader in the league. He missed all of last postseason after suffering a strained hamstring in April. But now there are no such concerns.

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“I’m feeling great,” he said. “I feel rested. Mentally I feel great, so I can’t wait just to start.”

He’s entering training camp healthy and without any restrictions, and his presence on the court will also give his new teammates another perspective on his leadership.