Luka Doncic Reveals Message to Jalen Brunson Before Game 5 While Reflecting on NBA Finals Heartbreak vs Celtics

The Knicks have finally won their championship after a long wait of 53 years. Much of the win they have to thank Jalen Brunson for, who led them to a 4-1 win against the San Antonio Spurs. Not bad for someone who critics claimed couldn’t deliver New York its “holy grail” because of his physical limitations. He even got an apology from Stephen A. Smith. But more than that apology, what might mean even more to him is hearing high praise from someone whose shadow once made him question his own place in the league.

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Luka Doncic, the same teammate Brunson had played behind in Dallas, had no bitterness, just respect, when speaking about him. Speaking in an interview with DrafteadosNBA, Luka Doncic opened up on two things: the private message he sent Jalen Brunson before Game 5 of the Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals, and his honest reflection on losing to Celtics in 2024. On the Brunson text exchange, Doncic said:

“Of course,” he said when asked if he congratulated the champion. “Before the last game, I said to him, ‘One more,’ and then when he won, I congratulated him, and he texted me back. I thought he had a lot of messages.”

Now it sounds like a small something, but it carries years of shared history behind it. It all started back in Dallas in the year 2018.

Doncic then was the franchise cornerstone, the face of everything the team was building. Jalen Brunson, in contrast, arrived in the same draft class but in a different role. He was a second-round pick, a backup guard. Now, of course, when you are sharing a backcourt with someone like that, it changes the way you see yourself.

Brunson has even admitted that early in his career, he actually thought he had imposter syndrome, watching the attention and expectation that followed Doncic every night. During the NBA Finals media day, Brunson himself reflected on those Dallas years, saying:

“It made me question myself to see how hard I actually had to work to be in the position I wanted to be.”

But he didn’t let that break him. He always knew that he was going to win at some point. And he said when the opportunity came, “I didn’t want it to slip away.” And when it did, he didn’t hesitate. He turned the Knicks into champions.

He closed out the Finals with a 45-point masterpiece in Game 5, after averaging over 32 points a night in the series. This is a kind of run that now etches him into Knicks history. And maybe Luka Doncic had a hand in his rise, because without the competition, maybe Brunson wouldn’t have pushed him hard.

But over the years, that respect and friendship intertwined, and that has survived Brunson’s departure to New York in 2022 and Doncic’s own trade to the Lakers. As recently as March, Doncic described the bond plainly:

“That’s my guy, man. We came into the league together. All the respect, all the love in the world for him.” And as for Doncic, he couldn’t help but reflect on his 2024 heartbreak.

Doncic on the 2024 Finals Heartbreak

Luka Doncic, in the same Spanish interview, also talked about his 2024 NBA Finals, which arguably can be touted as one of the most scrutinized stretches of his career.

“Well, Boston had a fantastic team that year, so it was tough,” he said. “But for me the Finals were a learning experience. I’ve learned a lot from it, and it’s a motivation to win.”

Much was expected of him, which he couldn’t deliver, as even though he put out strong numbers, averaging nearly 29.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, they still lost. The Boston Celtics defeated Dallas 4-1 to claim the win. And for this loss, many fingers were pointed at Doncic. The turning point actually came in Game 3.

Imago Dallas Mavericks at Orlando Magic, Orlando, Florida, USA Orlando, Florida, USA, November 6, 2023, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic 77 at the Amway Center. NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx Editorial use only

With Dallas trying to rally from a 21-point deficit, Doncic fouled out with 4:12 remaining after picking up his sixth foul while defending a Celtics fast break. The Mavericks lost, falling 0-3, and the aftermath was brutal. The harshest of criticism was thrown at him.

“They are here because of how he did. His performance in this game is unacceptable, and the reason the Mavericks are not gonna win,” said Brian Windhorst. “He has gotta get over this. And the fact that he came out after the game and

blamed the officials showed me he is nowhere close yet. So maybe over the summer, somebody will get to him. Because nobody with the Mavericks or anybody else in his life has. That’s where the Mavericks are at this point. They are never going to get to this tunnel with the trophy if he doesn’t improve those aspects of his game.”

For now, rather than dwelling on that year as a bad memory, he at least looks at the time as a lesson.