Luka Doncic Reveals What Gives Him Peace Amid Uncomfortable Situation With Fiancée

Luka Doncic had a successful outing against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. He was just an assist away from a 50-point triple-double. It was all glory and happiness on the court for the 27-year-old. But off the court, Doncic is surviving through personal difficulties. His life has turned upside down under media scrutiny around his relationship status with fiancée Anamarie Goltes.

Now, during the post-game press conference, a reporter asked Doncic in Slovenian how he is managing personal challenges off the court while still delivering strong performances in games. “Alright. That’s life, I don’t know what to say. But that’s my job, so I have to be here. They pay me a lot to play for them, so– and also basketball is giving me some kind of peace when I play a game,” Luka replied.

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After months of breakup speculation, it looks like the curious minds may have an ultimatum. Luka Doncic’s response to the media seems to confirm that he has called off his engagement with Anamarie Goltes. Reports suggest a tense custody dispute, with Doncic attempting to maintain contact with his children.

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Now, speaking of the game, Luka Doncic helped the Los Angeles Lakers keep up with their winning momentum against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. In his 51-point night, LA won 142-130 against the Bulls. In fact, Doncic secured a career high in the Purple and Gold jersey. Most importantly, Doncic found support from Austin Reaves as the Lakers’ backcourt ravaged through Chicago’s defense.

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Doncic grabbed 10 boards and 9 assists, flirting with a triple-double while drilling 17-31 for 54.8% and nine threes. Meanwhile, Reaves added 30 points on 13 of 20 and crossed 5000 career Lakers points. Together, they poured in 81 of the team’s 142 points tonight. LeBron James came back to the starting lineup after sitting out three games. However, the 41-year-old had a slugging 33 minutes that ended with 18 points.

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Therefore, it’s safe to say that Luka is indeed finding relief and joy in basketball. The LA Lakers handed him a $165 million, three-year contract extension last August. Currently, the team pays him around $46 million for the 2025-26 season. Thus, he respects that and clearly doesn’t want his personal battles to affect his game for Los Angeles.

Luka Doncic wants to do everything for his daughters’ happiness

Now, the LA Lakers star told ESPN on Tuesday, “I love my daughters more than anything, and I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn’t been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement.” He added, “Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness, and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can.”

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Just a few days ago, reports from TMZ suggest that Goltes has filed a petition seeking child support for their two children. Goltes’ petition reveals that she moved back to Slovenia in May last year with their children, including their youngest daughter, Olivia, who was born in December 2025.

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Anamaria Goltes’ filing avoids custody requests and instead seeks child support and attorney fees, keeping the spotlight on finances. However, the exact motive remains unclear. One theory suggests she wants their arrangement recognized in a US court. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and Goltes began dating in 2016. He proposed on July 7, 2023. Later, they welcomed Gabriela on November 30, 2023, and Olivia on December 4, 2025.

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Luka Doncic is living in two worlds now. On one hand, he is dealing with personal struggles with a split with fiancée Anamarie Goltes and the future of their family. But on the other hand, the Lakers star keeps finding calm in basketball. Meanwhile, his focus remains clear. Doncic keeps pushing forward, chasing wins and fighting to stay present in his daughters’ lives.