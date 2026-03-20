Luka Doncic Reveals What Makes His Heart Happy Amid Heartbreak Over Daughter’s Custody

Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Doncic felt loved on this special night against the Miami Heat. The crowd chanted ‘MVP’ as the Slovenian approached 60-points. It’s the most ever scored against the Heat. Doncic appreciated the arena for its overwhelming support. He’s looked happier and more determined over the past eight games for the Lakers.

Doncic credits all of that to his Laker teammates. They were all jumping and celebrating when he got fouled to get to his milestone. LeBron James had both hands up in the air, smiling from teeth to teeth. This is a team that, after a challenging few months, is starting to play for each other. That’s the kind of camaraderie that makes the Lakers star happy.

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“I mean that’s what’s all about, you know. You see everybody celebrating on the bench. It’s like we uh it shows that we care a lot about each other and that’s what great teams do, you know. Just makes my heart happy, you know, seeing them celebrate my 60-point game,” Luka Doncic said after the game.

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Imago Mar 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates scoring a basket against the Houston Rockets in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Everybody on the Lakers has been behind Doncic during tough times off the court. ESPN recently reported that the Slovenian has separated from his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes. Doncic has also been away from his daughters. He’s currently engaged in a custody battle with Goltes, hoping to have his daughters live in the USA.

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“Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness, and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can,” Luka Doncic told ESPN.

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Despite those rough times, Doncic’s basketball has reached peak heights. He’s the Lakers’ engine, leading them to an eight-game win streak with surreal performances on a nightly basis. His teammates are behind him. Having that kind of support seems to have brought the best out of Doncic, even with so much on his mind.

Luka Doncic makes his MVP case stronger

The Miami Heat chanting ‘MVP’ to Luka Doncic resembled the growing feelings around the NBA. Doncic has been exceptional for the Lakers this season. Over these last eight games, he’s averaging 40.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists. Of course, the Lakers haven’t lost a single game in that period.

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But the MVP award considers the entire season. Seeding matters just as much as individual brilliance. Well, the Lakers are the third seed, only trailing the Spurs and the Thunder. Luka Doncic is also leading the league in scoring. Essentially, he’s the best player on one of the best teams in the league.

The Lakers are that because of Doncic, not the other way around.

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The frequent thing held against him is defense. Notably, analysts question his effort. But this season, he’s faired out significantly well when targeted. When defending isolations, Doncic is allowing players to shoot just 40% from the field. He’s averaging 1.6 steals for the season. In pick and rolls, he ranks in the 83.3th percentile, allowing only 0.78 points per possession.

However, when you consider the exchange between offense and defense, you can’t name many players better than Luka Doncic. After the current stretch, the Lakers talisman has solidified his place in the MVP race. With Cade Cunningham possibly missing out on qualifying for the award, Doncic should be seen as one of the favorites.

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What are your thoughts on Luka Doncic possibly winning his first MVP? Let us know your views in the comments below.