Luka Doncic’s Basketball Club Lands Victor Wembanyama’s Ex-Spurs Teammate Ahead of NBA Season

While Luka Doncic focuses on winning the championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, he also decided to fulfill another dream this summer. And no, this time it’s not about spending time with his daughters. Doncic had always dreamed of owning a European sports team. So earlier this summer, the 27-year-old became a co-founder of BC Roma, an Italian basketball team.

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For the team’s success, adding leadership was paramount, and that search has led to the signing of Victor Wembanyama’s former teammate on the Spurs. Insider Marc Stein reported on X that the Italian club has signed 13-year NBA veteran Kelly Olynyk, who was a target for the Golden State Warriors in August.

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The 7-foot star will wear the No. 22 jersey. He is currently completing the formalities for his Italian visa and is scheduled to fly to Rome as a priority. In his official statement, Olynyk maintained a forward-looking approach rather than dwelling on not being able to land an NBA roster spot.

“I’m very happy about this opportunity and to become part of the BC Roma project. I can’t wait to arrive in Rome, meet my new teammates and start working with the team. I’m excited about this new experience,” Olynyk said.

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The Warriors recently had to choose between Olynyk and Georges Niang for one of their final roster spots. Many believe that the NBA veteran’s prior connection with Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) was an added advantage, but the Warriors ultimately chose Niang, signing him to a one-year, $3.9 million deal.

Olynyk has built a steady career over 13 seasons, averaging 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 21.8 minutes per game. He shoots 48.6 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc. His best offensive stretch came in 2020–21 with Houston after his midseason move from Miami. Olynyk put up 19.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 31.1 minutes per game.

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Olynyk also played key roles on deep playoff teams. He helped Boston reach the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals, and three years later he was part of Miami’s run to the 2020 NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, his time in Utah showed another side of his game. Olynyk started regularly, especially in 2022–23, and contributed as a passer. But his role changed later in his career. In 2025–26 with San Antonio, his minutes dropped sharply. He averaged 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in just 8.6 minutes per game.

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But the Spurs’ head coach, Mitch Johnson, highlighted Olynyk’s intangible value beyond limited playing time.

“Kelly’s been a very unique perspective because he’s been around this league and seen the real NBA,” Johnson said. “We have quite a few guys that have been with just our team, and sometimes your perspective, when it’s that narrow, is misleading at times. For Kelly, who’s been part of teams that have won at a high level and that have lost a lot of games, his perspective has been invaluable.”

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Wembanyama also praised Olynyk’s defensive guidance and basketball IQ, noting that he “sees things that I personally don’t always get right away. It’s great I can trust what he’s going to tell me.” That emerging leadership quality of the former Spurs star is what Luka Doncic’s club appears to be focusing on.

About a month ago, Roma was also heavily linked to a former Dallas Mavericks connection: Maxi Kleber. Reports said the Italian team was pushing hard for him behind the scenes, but there’s still no clarity on the deal.

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Marc Stein also called this a “busy” week for Roma, and it’s indeed been one. Roma began in 2026 after Vanoli Cremona relocated to the Italian capital. The club quickly assembled a notable advisory board, including Bryan Colangelo, Chris Mullin, and Valerio Bianchini. Former Dallas Mavericks executive Donnie Nelson serves as the lead and managing partner. Doncic has closely followed the team since its launch, including its early games, such as its EuroCup debut.

The Italian team also leaned on Luka Doncic and the Donnie Nelson connection in Dallas, and hired another longtime Mavericks name, George Killebrew, as president of global business operations. Killebrew had spent nearly three decades with Dallas and most recently served as Pickleball Inc.’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Killebrew played a major role in the franchise’s commercial growth, helping generate more than $500 million in sponsorship revenue. His responsibilities also included ticket sales, corporate partnerships, and media rights. Killebrew also served as commissioner of Major League Rugby.

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Doncic, Nelson and the board have big plans with this team. Roma’s ownership group has submitted a bid to be a representative in Adam Silver’s expansion with NBA Europe. Notably, Rome is considered a target host city for the league, which is expected to launch in the fall of 2027 and have up to 16 teams.

In the summer, Doncic said he was finally ready to take the basketball legacy in Rome “to the next level.” The signing of pure basketball experience on and off the court in the last few weeks puts Doncic and Co. firmly on a difference-making path.