Luka Doncic’s Business Move Upsets Mavs Ownership as Security Called for Drastic Action

It was only a matter of time before the tension boiled over. Luka Doncic, now fully embedded in the purple and gold lifestyle, has gone from former face of the Mavericks to full-blown heel in the eyes of Dallas ownership. The latest chapter? A billboard.

But not just any billboard, but an Overwatch-style Luka Doncic advertisement placed just close enough to the American Airlines Center to sting. That sting turned into outright frustration when Mavs ownership demanded it be moved. Sources close to the situation say Mavs brass pushed to have the billboard relocated.

NBA Central posted it bluntly on X: “The Mavs weren’t happy with the Luka Dončić Overwatch billboard in Dallas — ownership forced it to be moved after saying it was too close to the arena, per @ArashMarkazi 😅” Doncic hasn’t said a word publicly about the billboard, but he didn’t have to. This was a power play. A commercial shot across the bow of the franchise that traded him away without warning, explanation, or his input.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Luka returned to Dallas last April and dropped 45 in a surgical takedown of his old squad, the building still cheered him. That love hasn’t changed among fans. The tension lies within the Mavs’ front office, specifically Nico Harrison and Patrick Dumont. Doncic’s exit wasn’t just mishandled, it was nuclear. Even Mark Cuban, who had sold majority control, was blindsided. “I felt like I let people down by not being there,” Cuban admitted. And he shouldered it on camera.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the Mavericks tried to reframe their identity by drafting Cooper Flagg at No. 1, fans haven’t forgiven or forgotten. The Overwatch billboard reminded everyone exactly who the Mavs gave away. And that he’s now doing everything he said he would in their colors, just not for their team. From training montages to magazine covers, Doncic’s image has been everywhere this offseason. The transformation is physical, emotional, and symbolic.

AD

“He was never going anywhere and he wanted it known to everyone around the league that he was committed to us,” a Lakers source told reporters after Luka signed his $165M extension. Doncic took every criticism, his conditioning, his attitude, his leadership, and turned them into fuel. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported, “Doncic remains motivated by how the Dallas Mavericks treated him in the aftermath of the trade…” and has dedicated himself to reshaping both his game and body.

Luka Doncic is the Lakers’ future

Luka isn’t just fitting into L.A., he’s running it. On the court, he’s been in constant communication with LeBron James, working to elevate not just their chemistry, but their team’s ceiling. Off the court, he’s actively recruiting, Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart both cited Doncic as a factor in their signings. He’s no longer just a generational talent, but has transformed into a franchise operator.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And now, he’s working with JJ Redick and Rob Pelinka, two men willing to build around him now, not later. Luka made it clear from the start of the offseason: “I don’t want to wait… Let’s do whatever we can now.” Redick’s challenge is managing the balance of Luka’s brilliance and LeBron’s legacy. So far, it’s clear: they’re on the same page. The Lakers’ offseason was built to maximize their stars, and Doncic has already embraced the responsibility that comes with it.

He’s getting national coverage for his offseason workouts. He’s appearing on Good Morning America to talk fitness, making highlight reels with dunks teammates haven’t seen in years. Meanwhile, the Mavs have Cooper Flagg. But they don’t have Luka. And now he isn’t looking back. He’s already said what matters: “Championship. That’s our goal. That should always be the goal.” Dallas gave him every reason to leave. L.A. gave him every reason to stay.