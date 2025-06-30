Luka Doncic’s Close Friend Puts Rob Pelinka Under Pressure as $165M Decision Looms

The Lakers played it cool early in the 2025 NBA Draft, but when they made their move, it was sharp. Trading up to grab Arkansas forward Adou Thiero at No. 36 gave them a versatile wing, and locking in Villanova’s Eric Dixon—the top scorer in college hoops—on a two-way deal was another savvy pickup. With the roster still needing a center after the Davis-Doncic blockbuster, there’s plenty left to sort out. LeBron James added to the headlines by picking up his $52.6 million player option. But just when it felt like things were settling down in L.A., boom—the Dorian Finney-Smith shocker dropped.

The 32-year-old forward and Luka Doncic’s close friend declined his $15.4 million player option for 2025–26 and is heading into unrestricted free agency. After arriving mid-season in a trade for D’Angelo Russell and three second-round picks, Finney-Smith quietly became a key rotation piece—averaging 7.9 points and shooting nearly 40% from deep across 43 games. L.A. could still re-sign him using Bird rights, but with LeBron James opting in for $52.6 million, it looks like DFS might be eyeing a longer-term payday elsewhere.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha believes the ball is firmly in Dorian Finney-Smith’s court—and that L.A. knows it. On his podcast, Buha broke down why the forward, who just declined his $15.4 million player option, has “some leverage” in contract talks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“They traded three second-round picks and D’Angelo Russell to get him,” Buha said. “He is the type of player they’ve been looking for for years.” The Lakers reportedly want to offer Finney-Smith a four-year deal in the non-taxpayer mid-level exception range, but may hesitate on that fourth year due to his age. Still, Buha argues they should “just offer him the fourth year and figure it out when [they] have to,” especially since alternatives are slim.

AD

via Imago Nov 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) warms up before a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If Finney-Smith walks, the Lakers could free up the full $14.1 million non-taxpayer MLE—an upgrade from the projected $5.7 million taxpayer MLE—but even that might not help much. “I only see one player who I think would be worth it and potentially an upgrade… and I would say arguably an upgrade, especially because of his age: Nickeil Alexander-Walker,” Buha noted. But that option isn’t exactly easy, either. With Atlanta and Detroit reportedly ready to outbid the Lakers for NAW, Buha concluded bluntly, “I just don’t see him turning down that much money to go play for the Lakers in his prime years.”

Dorian Finney-Smith’s decision to decline his $15.4 million player option came right after LeBron James opted into his $52.6 million deal—two moves that reshaped the Lakers’ financial outlook. With just under $200 million now tied up and only $19.7 million of space before hitting the second apron, L.A. is walking a financial tightrope. The Lakers had hoped DFS would opt in, but there’s still a chance they’ll re-sign him, just not at that same number. And they probably should—he was pivotal for them, locking up wings, hitting threes, and playing his role with consistency. But if he walks, the Lakers will have the full $14.1 million non-taxpayer MLE available… which they’ll likely throw at NAW.

That plan, however, may already be slipping. NAW is one of the hottest names on the market right about now, and according to Jake Fischer, “Detroit and Atlanta have emerged as the two strongest contenders” to sign him. The Clippers and Magic are also lurking. If any of those teams offer the full mid-level exception—just over $14 million annually—Minnesota is out. As Jon Krawczynski put it, “This deal does mean that NAW will be headed elsewhere.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dorian Finney-Smith exit could shake up Hachimura’s role and impact Luka Doncic’s extension talks

The Lakers’ front office has a massive decision tree in front of them this summer, and at the root of it all is DFS. Jovan Buha broke it down: if the Lakers let Finney-Smith walk, everything else starts to wobble. “You might not want to trade Rui [Hachimura],” Buha explained, “and if you don’t trade Rui, that’s $18 million in expiring salary that you’re removing from your potential trade asset pool.” That’s not just a missed opportunity—that’s a ripple effect that tightens the Lakers’ ability to reshape their roster. It raises real questions about how committed they are to Rui as a starter, especially with defensive concerns on the perimeter.

And that moment is now, because Luka Doncic is eligible for an extension on August 2. Whether he signs the full four-year, $229 million deal or the more strategic three-year, $165 million version (allowing for a 35% max payday in 2028), the Lakers need to convince him the team around him is built to win. Buha didn’t sugarcoat it: “If they’re not willing to put draft capital and Dalton Knecht on the table… there are going to be consequences. The consequences might be DFS walking, LeBron ultimately asking out, and that not being the best sales pitch to Luka Doncic.” It’s a tightrope walk for Rob Pelinka.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All of that trickles back to Rui Hachimura. He’s coming off a career year—13.1 points on 50.9% shooting, 41.3% from three, and over 31 minutes per game. On paper, he’s the kind of player you’d want next to LeBron and Luka. But as Buha pointed out, his value as a trade chip is tied directly to what the Lakers need most: a reliable big. They’ve sniffed around deals for players like Mark Williams and Nic Claxton—deals that only make sense if Rui is part of the outgoing package.

But if DFS stays, and Hachimura is off the table, the Purple & Gold are stuck. If Dorian Finney-Smith walks and Rui’s still there, they lose leverage. Either way, Pelinka’s decisions this summer aren’t just about the roster—they’re about keeping Doncic long-term. The stakes don’t get higher than that.